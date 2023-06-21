Linda Majola has shared that he will host his first stand-up comedian show at Seabrook Theatre in Durban

The former The Wife actor's show is dubbed This & That with a side of jazz and is scheduled for 30 June

The tickets for Linda Majola's show are already selling out, and he urged people to buy theirs before it's too late

Linda Majola is taking over the entertainment space as he recently announced that he would hold his first stand-up comedy show.

Linda Majola's first standup comedy show will happen at Seabrooke Theatre in Durban. Image: @lindah_majola

Source: Instagram

Linda Majola says his stand-up comedy show is unlike others

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Linda said he's confident he will do a great job. As a queer man navigating life in the entertainment industry, he will detail some of his experiences that will definitely leave the audience on the floor.

“The experiences I have had in life being queer, navigating dating as queer, navigating being a grandson and a son, and also the entertainment industry and just being a human in general, I think through all these experiences I have been able to make people laugh and now I want to put a show together that kind of embodies that."

The The Wife star added that his comedy show is different because it will include Jazz musicians. Linda said that gone are the days when telling jokes meant standing in front of a crowd with a mic and hoping for the best reactions.

"People want something short, they want something quick, they want something that has a twist of dancing and singing, they want versatility in performances."

Linda Majola says tickets are selling faster

As 30 June draws closer and attendees are expected to head to Seabrooke Theatre in Durban, Linda announced on Instagram that tickets are flying off the shelves.

In a post, Linda said those who haven't bought tickets for his show dubbed This & That with a side of jazz should hurry.

"Okay so the tickets are selling like hot magwinywa. This is my first live comedy show, expect SKITS, STORY TELLING, RANTS and some beautiful jazz music courtesy of my band. This is what you need to kickstart your Durban July weekend. Ungazincishi iNice Time I might be doing a GIVEAWAY soon, stay tuned. #ThisNThatwithASideOfJazz #khuphukalapho [LINK IN BIO]"

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Linda Majola's announcement

Peeps were split as some laughed at Linda's old skits while others said they were proud of how far he had come. Not long ago, Briely News reported that Linda joined Uzalo and dished details of his character Mzamo Shezi.

@claudia_novela said:

"I missed your videos "

@zanelepotelwa shared:

"I'm so proud of you baby. This is going to be everything."

@ndili.stamper posted:

"Oe, listen I need to be there "

@busindlovu88 replied:

"I missed these so much "

@siphokazinandipha commented:

"There's no one like you. You are so funny."

@misomntimande also said:

"We need a give away please ❤️"

@coolest_aunt added:

"Ngyeza bo nami "

Source: Briefly News