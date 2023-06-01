Uzalo actor Othembele Nomgca recently graduated from the Durban University of Technology (DUT)

Nomgca bagged a Postgraduate Diploma in Drama and Production Studies and shared graduation snaps

Proud Mzansi people congratulated Othembele and said his career and educational endeavours inspire them

Uzalo star Othembele "Bobo" Nomgca has graduated from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) with a postgraduate diploma in Drama and Production Studies.

Mzansi congratulated Othembele Nomgca after graduating with a Postgraduate Diploma in Drama and Production Studies from DUT. Image: @othembele_nomgca

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, he was scheduled to graduate a long time ago. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed him a little, but hitting the graduation stage a few days ago made him the happiest person alive.

Othembele Nomgca drops graduation photos and videos

On Instagram, Othembele shared two posts depicting what happened on his graduation day.

Firstly, the actor posted photos of himself and his entire family outside the graduation venue. Nomgca was dressed in his graduation gown, and everyone looked proud of him as they wore the brightest smiles.

See the family snaps below:

Othembele Nomgca's parents proud of him

In another post, Othembele shared photos showing his parents embracing him. Nomgca's mom was over the moon as she couldn't let go. Othembele's dad was also proud of his son as he was photographed giving him an affectionate kiss on the cheek.

Check out the cute pictures below:

Mzansi congratulates Othembele Nomgca after graduating

@peter_m_jol said:

"Congratulations, brother!"

@ziyandayako shared:

"Halala! Ntinga ntaka ndini! God is mighty!"

@sbo.nga posted:

"I'm so proud of you ❤️"

@sbu.qasha wrote:

"Usebenzile mfowethu ❤️"

@kwazi.thobela also said:

"I’m happy for you, bhuti."

@asemahle_rhomo replied:

"Makube chosi kubehele mkhuluwa. Congratulations!"

@mxo.phakathi added:

"Njayam, as’bonge mahn. You did great, bafo."

Nolwazi Shange and DJ Cleo also graduate

Another Mzansi celeb who recently bagged a higher education qualification is Nolwazi Shange. Briefly News reported that she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing Communications.

She posted graduation photos on Instagram and spoke about how long it took her to finish the course.

Before Shange, DJ Cleo also made waves when he announced he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree From Wits University. The DJ started a podcast called Eskhaleni PodKHAst to celebrate finally completing his studies.

Winnie Ntshaba, Khaya Dladla and Rosemary Zimu congratulate House of Zwide's Kgabang Sekhabi on Graduation

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Kgabang Sekhabi added a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television to her achievements. The star shared the good news on her social media pages.

As expected, the House of Zwide star's mentions were filled with congratulatory messages from followers and friends. Fellow actors Winnie Ntshaba, Khaya Dladla and Rosemary Zimu congratulated her on the major win.

Source: Briefly News