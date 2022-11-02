Clementine Mosimane is an award-winning actress and television personality from South Africa. It is likely that the veteran actress started her acting career in 1991 and has been consistent since then, churning out interesting acts and roles on the big screen. She has appeared in numerous films and television series with a peculiar character of a godly mother or aunt. She is also among the first set of the most famous Black South African female actresses.

Talented actress Clementine Mosimane became famous for portraying Thandi Mazwai in Soul City, a South African drama series that aired for nine years from 1994 to 2003. Her stellar acts wowed viewers and attracted a large fan base, while her fluency in Afrikaans earned her an advantage and proficiency in acting roles. She is a devout Christian who would readily decline movie or television roles that contradict her belief.

Clementine Mosimane's profile and bio summary

Full name Clementine Mosimane Gender Female Date of birth 1960s Age Late 50s Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Profession Actress and TV personality Net worth $200,000 Social media account Instagram

When was Clementine Mosimane born?

The thespian was born in Cape Town, South Africa, in the early 1960s, about six decades ago and is in her late 50s or early 60s as of 2022. Her exact date of birth is not known. This makes Clementine Mosimane's age yet to be discovered.

It is also insinuated that the actress is happily married with children but prefers not to talk about her family to anyone in the media. It is also believed that Clementine Mosimane's family follows the Christian religion.

During the gory tide of apartheid, Mosimane received her share of the tide amidst all the affected victims. She even had to join in protests against apartheid in the 1980s before she had a breakthrough in her acting career.

Clementine Mosimane's husband

Actress Mosimane has kept information about her husband and family away from the media space. But it is general knowledge that she is married to a devout Christian man.

Does Clementine Mosimane have children?

It is not officially known whether Clementine Mosimane has any children. Some sources state she has two children but this is not confirmed.

Clementine Mosimane's career

Mosimane became popular in the South African entertainment industry in the early 1990s. She has numerous movies and television shows in her name. Aside from main roles, she has also been featured in different movies as a support act.

As much as she enjoys being in front of the camera as a lead actress, Clementine has spent some time behind the camera in different movies as a producer and director. The award-winning actress recently announced that she was exiting her role as Mmatshepo Mokobane in the telenovela, The Estate.

The S3 and Clive Morris Productions corroborated this, and a statement was released on their Instagram handle wishing the veteran actress well in her future endeavours. Clementine Mosimane has been nominated for and won several awards. Some of her awards include:

South African Film and Television Awards

2021 SAFTA Golden Horn (nominee)

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy

2020 SAFTA Golden Horn (winner)

Best Actress - Feature Film

2017 SAFTA Golden Horn (nominee)

2019 Silwerskerm Festival Prize (winner)

Best Ensemble Cast

2019 Silwerskerm Festival Prize (winner)

Clementine Mosimane's movies and TV shows

She played Mama Rose Tladi in The Wild. Her role in the show lasted for three years, from 2011 to 2013, before the series ended. She also played Ruth Gumede in the South African drama series Gold Diggers, which aired on eTV from 2015 to 2016. Interestingly also, Mosimane has made guest appearances in the following TV shows and movies:

TV show/Movie title Year The Estate 2021 Isibaya 2017-2021 Legacy 2020 How to Ruin Christmas 2020 Housekeepers 2020 Tjovitjo 2020 Black Tax 2020 Rhythm City 2007-2019 The Republic 2019 Poppie Nongena 2019 Judge Thenjiwe Khambule 2019 Love Lives Here 2019 Gold Diggers 2 2018 Sober Companion 2016

In 2013, she started playing the recurring role of Aunt Thembi in the Zabalaza drama series.

Clementine Mosimane's qualifications

As of November 2022, she has not disclosed her qualifications. She is fluent in Afrikaans and English.

Clementine Mosimane's net worth

According to sources, in 2022, Clementine's worth is about $200,000. The veteran actress has been on the main stage for over 30 years.

Clementine Mosimane has been in the South African entertainment industry for over 30 years and has made over 50 movies and TV shows combined. She has also won numerous awards. The veteran actress maintains a decent lifestyle devoid of any controversy. She derives joy in keeping her personal and family life away from the public space.

