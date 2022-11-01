Is Setlhabi Taunyane still alive? Here is everything you need to know

Setlhabi Taunyane's' astonishing path from on-stage acting in Toronto to living on the streets and then landing a role in a South African soap drama is fascinating. His life had not been all rosy, but he became well-known for playing the character of Kop in the television soap opera Rhythm City. Where is he now?

Rhythm City's Bra Kop lived in exile in Canada before becoming famous and settling back in South Africa. After going through some difficult times, he is an acting icon today. This article expounds on his journey from poverty to wealth.

Setlhabi Taunyane's profile summary and bio

Full name Setlhabi Jacob Taunyane Gender Male Date of birth April 27 1956 Age 66 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Soweto, Johannesburg Nationality South African Marital status unknown Profession actor Famous as Kop Khuse in Rhythm City Facebook Sethlabani Taunyane Kop Net worth $100,000-$500,000

Early life

The South African actor was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 27, 1956; therefore, Setlhabi Taunyane's age as of 2022 is 66. He spent his formative years in Johannesburg but more than ten years in Canada, where he nurtured his acting skills. He registered as an asylum seekr, and together with several others, he was in theatre acting.

Career

During the height of apartheid, Setlhabi Taunyane was one of eight black South African actors who applied for refuge. When he left for Canada in the 70s, his star shone brightly when he acted in various theatre shows.

He also made appearances in other TV Programmes garnering attention in theatre productions in Australia, Canada, and Australia.

After returning to South Africa in the middle of the 1990s, when apartheid restrictions were relaxed, everything was different. All looked fine, he was at home, but he was heartbroken by the response he got when people rejected him, and he had to live on the streets. Soon he picked himself up and started acting on Mzansi TV shows. Most of Setlhabi Taunyane's TV roles are remarkable.

The actor formerly starred with Danny Glover in Where Others Wavered, an amazing historical film on what occurred in Namibia when South Africa was in control.

Setlhabi Taunyane's TV shows

The following are some of the films where the actor is featured.

Justice For All

Isidingo

Whether the others wanted him

A Place Called Home - Season 1 as a guest star

- Season 1 as a guest star Hard Copy - Season 3 as a guest star and Oupa

- Season 3 as a guest star and Oupa Muvhango - Season 1 as Uncle Letsatsi

Rhythm City - Season 1 as Kop Khuse

Society - Season 1 as Priest

- Season 1 as Priest Soul Buddyz - as Jackson

Who is Kop in Rhythm City?

Bra Kop has acted in Rhythm City alongside other cast members since July 9 2007, when it premiered. After the end of the TV show, he acted as Uncle Letsasi in Muvango.

When asked what lessons he learned from playing Kop, the TV actor said he had to learn to be a trustworthy and loving husband.

Personal life

Is Setlhabi Taunyane still alive? It is known that he is alive and living peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa. Much of the actor's personal life is unknown, and neither are the details of his kins; Setlhabi Taunyane's family is a mystery.

Who is Taunyane's wife?

At 66, the real wife of Kop is not known. His wife on set, Mamokete, has been the most influential person in his life.

Setlhabi Taunyane's son

The discovery that Bra Kop is the father of Dingaan Mokebe (James Motsamai) has sparked reactions among South Africans. Could this have some basis in reality? James is an actor with the SABC 2 soap opera Muvhango, and although the two resemble each other, these claims have not yet been proven. Setlhabi Taunyane's children are unknown.

Setlhabi Taunyane's net worth

The musician is estimated to be between $100,000 and $500,000. The wealth comes from acting and other music gigs that he gets.

The 66-year-old Setlhabi Taunyane has earned a tranquil retirement, but his admirers likely want to see him on the stage and film for many years, perhaps even one day in Toronto, where he spent close to 15 years performing on stage. He lives in Soweto, Johannesburg.

