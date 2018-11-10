Who was Hugh Masekela: all important biography facts to know

Hugh Masekela remains an important figure in the history of music in South Africa. He is fondly remembered as the father of South African jazz. The talented singer, cornetist, trumpeter, flugelhornist, and composer released hit tunes that featured in local and international charts.

The singer performs on stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Photo: @David Redfern/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Hugh Masekela developed an interest in music in his childhood years. He played the piano and sang whenever there was a chance. He got his first trumpet in his early teens.

Profile summary

Full name Hugh Ramapolo Masekela Gender Male Date of birth 4th April 1939 Date of demise 23rd January 2018 Age at death 78 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Emalahleni, Union of South Africa (formerly KwaGuqa in Witbank) Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Aries Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 2” Height in centimetres 158 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Miriam Makeba, Chris Calloway, Jabu Mbatha, and Elinam Cofie Partner at the time of demise Nomsa Manaka Children 2 Father Thomas Selena Masekela Mother Pauline Bowers Siblings 1 Alma mater St. Peter's Secondary School, London's Guildhall School of Music and the Manhattan School of Music Profession Singer, cornetist, trumpeter, flugelhornist, and composer

Who was Hugh Masekela?

Hugh Ramapolo Masekela was a multi-talented music artist. He composed and sang hit songs. Besides, he was a cornetist, trumpeter, and flugelhornist.

How old was Hugh Masekela when he died?

The famous musician was 78 years old at his time of demise. He was born on 4th April 1939 and took his last breath on 23rd January 2018. His Zodiac sign was Aries.

The jazz musician performs onstage at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York. Photo: @Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Where was Hugh Masekela from?

The musician was from South Africa. He was born in Emalahleni, Union of South Africa (formerly KwaGuqa in Witbank), and was based in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the time of his demise.

Family background

The trumpeter's father was Thomas Selena Masekela, a sculptor and health inspector. His mother, Pauline Bowers, was a social worker and his father's second wife. Barbara, his younger sister, is an ANC activist, poet, and educator.

The musician was mainly raised by his grandmother, who operated an illegal bar for miners. Growing up, Hugh sang a lot. He also played the piano.

When he was 14, he watched the 1950 film Young Man with a Horn. He was so fascinated by Kirk Douglas' role in the movie that he took up playing the trumpet.

He got his first trumpet from Archbishop Trevor Huddleston's store. Archbishop Trevor Huddleston was the anti-apartheid chaplain at St. Peter's Secondary School, now called St. Martin's School, Rosettenville.

Educational background

The trumpeter joined St. Peter's Secondary School when he was 12. He was a naughty student who was often in trouble. Naughty students were often reported to Archbishop Trevor Huddleston.

When he got his first trumpet, he promised Archbishop Trevor to stop being naughty. The Archbishop requested Uncle Sauda, the then Johannesburg "Native" Municipal Brass Band leader, to train Hugh how to play the trumpet.

He quickly mastered the art of trumpet playing and inspired some of his schoolmates to play various instruments. The students formed the Huddleston Jazz Band, the country's first youth orchestra.

Upon hearing about the band from Huddleston, Louis Armstrong sent one of his trumpets as a gift for Hugh. In 1956, Hugh joined Alfred Herbert's African Jazz Revue.

He later went to London's Guildhall School of Music and the Manhattan School of Music in New York, United States of America, when he was exiled. He was a student at Manhattan School of Music from 1960 to 1964, where he studied classical trumpet.

The musician poses for a portrait in 1968 in New York City, New York. Photo: @Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Career

Hugh started his music journey in the 1950s, and his experiences inspired his songs during the apartheid period. His aim was to create music to promote and spread political change in the country.

His tracks were about his country's struggles, joys, and sorrows. They mainly addressed apartheid, slavery, and government-related issues.

In 1958, the Manhattan Brothers toured South Africa, and this promoted Hugh to join Todd Matshikiza's orchestra for the musical King Kong. Miriam Makeba and Nathan Mdledle led the orchestr. King Kong was a blockbuster theatrical success.

Towards the end of 1959, the musician and several others formed Jazz Epistles. The group was the first African jazz group to record a long play album. The group performed for audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town until early 1960.

On 21st March 1960, South Africa witnessed the Sharpeville massacre. Sixty-nine protestors were shot dead on the fateful day, leading to increased brutality of the Apartheid state. This made him leave the country with the aid of Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, Yehudi Menuhin and John Dankworth.

He first went to London, United Kingdom. He befriended Harry Belafonte during a trip to the United States of America, who helped him secure a scholarship.

In America, he released hit pop jazz tunes. These included Up, Up and Away in 1967, and Grazing in the Grass in 1968. In 1967, he appeared at the Monterey Pop Festival. He was later featured in the film Monterey Pop. Hugh Masekela's Grazing in the Grass was one of his best tracks.

In 1974, he collaborated with Stewart Levine to organise the Zaire 74 music festival in Kinshasa. Soon, he became a household name in jazz ensembles. He made special appearances in So You Want to Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star and Lady Friend by the Byrds.

In 1987, he released Bring Him Back Home, a track that became the unofficial anthem of the anti-apartheid movement. It also became an anthem for the movement to free Nelson Mandela. In his career, he collaborated with various artists from West and Central African musicians.

In 1985, he founded the Botswana International School of Music (BISM), which is held to date. He continued working closely with other South African artists upon his return to the country. These included Miriam Makeba, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Ray Phiri.

In 1988, he collaborated in the musical development of the successful Broadway play Sarafina! In 1994, Hugh Masekela's Stimela was released. It was compiled and produced by Stewart Levine.

Hugh Masekela's Coal Train was part of the Stimela album. The same year, Hugh Masekela's Hope was released. In 1998, he released Black to the Future. Hugh Masekela's Chileshe was one of the top tracks from the album.

In 2003, he was featured in the documentary Amandla!: A Revolution in Four-Part Harmony. The following year, he released his autobiography called Still Grazing: The Musical Journey of Hugh Masekela.

In 2006, he was named the father of African jazz by Michael A. Gomez, a professor at New York University. In 2010, he was featured in Umlando - Through My Father's Eyes, a show that starred his son.

In 2016, he reunited with Jazz Epistles to mark the 40the anniversary of the June 1976 youth demonstrations.

Albums

The singer released multiple albums in his career that spanned over five decades. Some of his albums are listed below.

Title Year Label Trumpet Africaine 1962 Mercury Grrr 1966 Mercury MG-21109, SR-61109 The Americanization of Ooga Booga 1966 MGM E/SE-4372 Hugh Masekela's Next Album 1966 MGM E/SE-4415 You Told Your Mama Not to Worry 1977 Casablanca NBLP-7079 Techno-Bush 1984 Jive Afrika Waiting for the Rain 1985 Jive Afrika Tomorrow 1987 Warner Bros. Uptownship 1987 Jive/Novus Records Beatin' Aroun de Bush 1992 Novus Records Hope 1994 Triloka Records Stimela 1994 Connoisseur Collection Notes of Life 1996 Columbia/Music Black to the Future 1998 Shanachie Records The Best of Hugh Masekela on Novus 1999 RCA Sixty 1999 Shanachie Grazing in the Grass: The Best of Hugh Masekela 2001 Sony Live at the BBC 2002 Strange Fruit The Collection 2003 Universal/Spectrum Still Grazing 2004 Blue Thumb Revival 2005 Heads Up Almost Like Being in Jazz 2005 Chissa Records The Chisa Years: 1965–1975 (Rare and Unreleased) 2006 BBE Live at the Market Theatre 2007 Four-Quarters Ent Phola 2009 Four-Quarters Ent Jabulani 2012 Listen 2 Friends (Hugh Masekela and Larry Willis) 2011 House of Masekela Playing @ Work 2012 House of Masekela No Borders 2016 Universal Music

Hugh Masekela's best songs

Some of the singer's best tracks are listed below.

Up-Up and Away

Grazing in the Grass

Puffin' On Down the Track

Riot

Skokiaan

Bring Him Back Home

Don't Go Lose It Baby

The musician plays fluegelhorn as he performs onstage at the 'Twenty Years of Freedom' concert at Carnegie Hall, New York. Photo: @Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is Hugh Masekela's net worth?

At the time of his demise, the singer had a net worth of $1.5 million. Most of his wealth was accumulated from his music career.

Who was Hugh Masekela's wife?

From 1964 to 1966, the musician was married to activist and singer Miriam Makeba. He later married several other women.

He was married to Chris Calloway, Jabu Mbatha, and Elinam Cofie. In the last few years preceding his demise, he lived with dancer Nomsa Manaka.

He was the father of Selema "Sal" Mabena Masekela, a popular American television host, sports commentator, actor and singer born on 28th August 1971. Selema's mother is Jessie Marie Lapierre, a woman of Haitian descent.

In 2010, Selema visited his father's home country for the first time. Hugh took his son to the places he grew up.

He also had a daughter named Pula Twala. Her mother is Motshidisi Jennifer Ndamse.

Why was Hugh Masekela exiled from South Africa?

Following the political unrest surrounding the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, the musician went into exile. He was exiled in the United Kingdom and the United States of America, where he studied music and pursued music-related endeavours.

What happened to Hugh Masekela?

The trumpeter was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008. He battled with the disease for about a decade. He took his last breath on 23rd January 2018, surrounded by his family.

How tall was Hugh Masekela?

The musician was 5’ 2” or 158 centimetres tall. He had black eyes and hair.

Trivia

On 4th April 2019, he was honoured with a Google Doodle in honour of what would have been his 80th birthday.

He was nominated for a Grammy Award three times.

In 2005, he received the Channel O Music Video Awards: Lifetime Achievement Award.

Famous Hugh Masekela quotes

It's obvious that the rest of the world loves high African culture - African culture, period.

I've got to where I am in life not because of something I brought to the world but through something I found - the wealth of African culture.

I am a forward-looking person and live in the moment to build for the future.

I've always stood on one fact - that all over the world, there are only two things, the Establishment and the poor people. The poor people are a massive majority, and across the world, they are exploited in different kinds of ways. The Establishment depends on exploiting raw materials and the poor.

I don't think what I do is influenced by suffering. I come from a talented people who are prolific in music and dance.

Hugh Masekela is a famous South African artist who died in early 2018. He was a singer, cornetist, trumpeter, flugelhornist, and composer known for his anti-apartheid songs.

