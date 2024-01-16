Powerhouse Kelly Khumalo penned a heartfelt message for her sister Zandie Khumalo

Kelly's younger sister celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, 15 January 2023

Netizens also showered Zandie with birthday wishes on social media

Kelly Khumalo celebrated her younger sister's birthday on social media. Image: @kellykhumaloza/@zandie_khumalo-gumede

Source: Instagram

The popular musician's birthday post for her sister got lots of attention as it garnered more than 20,000 likes. Many people flooded the comments raving about the two siblings.

Kelly Khumalo wishes her sister Zandie a happy birthday

Music powerhouse Kelly Khumalo took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message for her younger sister on her birthday. The star shared some touching words and wished that her sister could get all her heart desires.

Kelly wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my mothers child @zandie_khumalo_gumede may God give you all that your heart desires, may He hide you from the hand of the enemy, mostly May He teach you His ways cause that how WE CONQUER. #ToTheYearOfVictory."

See the post below:

SA joins Kelly Khumalo in birthday wishes

The comments were filled with many people who also wanted to wish her a happy birthday. People wrote sweet messages for Zandie.

kwa_mammkhize wrote:

"I just love her she also support @royalam_fc , happy birthday to her."

thandiswa_pumla said:

"Nkosi yam.The Devil has NO POWER,nothing whatsoever!!! May the ALMIGHTY LORD BIND YOU GUYS TOGETHER WITH HIS EVER POWERFUL ROBE. Happy birthday to your beautiful sister Kk."

msah2c shared:

"Happy birthday lil'sis."

musa_blackindian_ responded:

"Happy birthday Sisi."

moosadike replied:

"happy birthday cute babes. God bless you with more years barbie."

wendy.sthe.makhanya mentioned:

"Happy birthday to Zandile."

iam_umsabaungamazi commented:

"Happiest birthday shloboo."

nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho shared:

"Happy birthday to your gogeous sister."

