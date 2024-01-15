The Real Housewives of Durban star Kgomotso Ndungane and her husband Odwa recently celebrated a milestone

The happy couple marked 20 years together as partners and have been married for 13 years

The businesswoman took to Instagram to share a special message to her former rugby player husband

Kgomotso Ndungane and her husband have been together for 20 Years. Image: @odwa14, @kgomotso_ndungane

Source: Instagram

Durban-based businesswoman and internet star Kgomotso Ndungane and her husband Odwa recently celebrated an important milestone in their marriage.

Kgomotso gushes over hubby

The former Real Housewives of Durban star took to Instagram to gush over her husband, who she started dating 20 years ago. After marking their anniversary, Kgomotso shared an old picture of them in the swimming pool and had a special caption to go with it.

The happy couple has been married for 13 years. Her special message to her former rugby player husband reads:

"Met January 2004. Together, 20 years today. Tied the knot in November 2011. Married 13 years. My man, icon to you."

Netizens send special messages to happy couple

In the comments section, fans gushed over the couple.

mpholekoba_ said:

"Cuteness overload @kgomotso_ndungane and @odwa14 Loved and love you long time guys, you know that, neh? Blessings upon blessings to you guys."

daneburns added:

"God’s richest blessings today and always."

lindimugabi added:

"Happy Anniversary to my people. What God bring together, let not man put asunder… Math 19:6. Much love to you both. And many of Gods Blessings Kay."

nokulungamsabala_ mentioned:

"Powerful. Wishing you more fruitful blessed years together!"

alex_memela' added:

"Wishing you both more memorable moments."

phathiswa919 lauded:

"Congratulations sis."

birdfadeworldwide added:

"To many more beautiful years family."

phatsima_jewellery_designs added:

"Wishing you many more beautiful years together filled with love and happiness."

