South African twins Olwethu and Owami Siko, renowned for their reality show "Twice as Bold," have sparked viral buzz with their engagement announcement

Both sporting matching rings, they've said "yes" to the same man for a second time after being previously divorced

Fans are cheering on the twins' unique journey, sending congratulations and well wishes on social media

Olwethu and Owami Siko announced saying "I DO" to the same man. Image: @twiceasbold

Source: TikTok

A TikTok of two popular South African twin sisters, Olwethu and Owami Siko, announcing their engagement to the same man has gone viral.

Twins prepare to marry the same man, again

A video shows the hands of Olwethu and Owami sporting matching colourful manicures and engagement rings.

"We said yes to him," the video was captioned as the Siko twins also confirmed that they were officially off the market.

Watch the video below:

According to IOL, the twins were born in Vosloorus and had a tough childhood that brought them even closer than expected.

They were married to the same man for nine years but later divorced with their two daughters, who are just two months apart.

They had a reality show on Mzansi Magic, Twice as Bold, where they declared being on the hunt for a new husband. Thankfully, for them, their search is now over.

Congratulations pour in for engaged twins

Their story, marked by a shared past and a unique bond, has sparked conversations about unconventional relationships and the enduring power of sisterhood.

noxolo_ngcobo2 responded:

Ay bandla ama rings."

Ndukwenhle♥️ commented:

"Ngiyanibongela zithandwa ♥️."

Fikile Hlatshwayo said:

"Were you guys not married Kanti?"

Poshy replied:

"Is it true that twins must marry the same person? I heard an old lady telling me."

Leehle_Zwane MamaMihle commented:

"Naze nahappy nibancane weyngane. Love you guys niziphathe kahle emendweni."

cly said:

"Halala kwakuhle kwethi congrats bo muhlezi."

Source: Briefly News