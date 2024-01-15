A young lady from North West has started practising Good Morning Mr West song lyrics ahead of her graduation

The North West University (NWU) nursing graduand has passed with distinction and will graduate in May

Online users showered her with congratulatory messages, with many feeling motivated

A North West woman practises the Good Morning Mr West lyrics ahead of her graduation. Images: @celiasamuela

A North West University graduand is practising lyrics to Wake Up Mr West by Kanye.

@celiasamuels took to her TikTok account with excitement, sharing a video of her graduation details.

The young was studying nursing. She has completed her degree with distinction. According to the video, her big day will be on May 29, 2024.

The date might seem far for many, but for @celiasamuels, it's not. The overjoyed graduand wants to nail the infamous lyrics to the Good Morning Mr West song.

The graduation season is the one where both students and parents show off their hard work and pride.

See the woman practicing the lyrics

TikTokkers congratulated the young lady

The video got over 15,000 likes, with many TikTok users showering the TikTokker with congratulatory messages and some thanking her for being an inspiration.

@sikelela.njoli said:

"Purple army girlie, congratulations Sisi❤️"

@user145539103671 shared:

"We're graduation on the same day!Congratulations"

@Ximatsatsa Carlie N' commented:

"Congratulations nanas people who belong to professional bodies"

@inno_centiaaa wrote:

"Congratulations mama ❤️"

@TumiWaMotswana❤️ asked:

"Doing my final year... Can I start practicing or it's still early"

@Ditshwanelo said:

"Congratulations."

@kamohelosebokane5 commented:

"God did fr!❤️"

@Haishel.m said:

"Don’t know you but the fact that I’ve been there and endured all the suffering to get this degree, I am proud of you❤️"

@De real khotso wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️fly high eagle "

