One university student completed his varsity studies, and he put on an epic celebration at the UKZN graduation event

The viral video of the University of Kwazulu-natal (UKZN) graduation ceremony entertained many people

The fresh graduate showed netizens just how delighted he was to be at the end of his academic road

A UKZN graduate went viral on graduation day after going on stage without shoes. The young man was pleased with his academic accomplishment, and he made sure everyone knew.

A UKZN graduate went to his graduation ceremony barefoot, and he did a Zion dance to celebrate. Image: ukzn_official

The man's spirited celebration received more than 100,000 likes on TikTok. There were thousands of comments from online users who were touched by his traditional Zulu dance.

Zion student gets his UKZN graduation moment

UKZN's video from one of the graduation ceremonies went viral. In the clip, a barefoot graduate celebrated by breaking into a dance routine that included twirls and signature moves of the Zion religion.

Watch the clip below:

TikTok users entertained graduate's Zion dance

People congratulated the young man on his big academic achievement. Many were delighted to see his Zion dance routine.

ahle118 said:

"Wait, he's even barefoot. Congratulations brother."

Ndumo gushed:

"Zion represented with RESPECT."

Asive_Magambu wrote:

"Goosebumps... One thing about UKZN graduation celebrations top tier."

Gugu Dube added:

"One thing about UKZN graduation… they’ll let you have your moment it’s just beautiful"

MXOLISI KHANYEZA joked:

"Is it possible to graduate first and study later because its too much."

UKZN graduates motivate Mzansi

People love to see others win in life, especially students. Netizens enjoyed seeing a video of a graduate whose doting dad was delighted for their graduation day.

