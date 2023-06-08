A video of an over-emotional dad at his daughter’s UKZN graduation is rapidly gaining online views

Security even tried to make him back up, but nothing was going to stop him from grabbing her

What happened next has TikTok talking about father-and-daughter relationships

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A short video of an excited father busting out traditional Zulu dances to celebrate his daughter's graduation is gaining views on UKZN's TikTok account. Image: ukzn_official

Source: TikTok

An amusing video of a super excited dad celebrating his daughter’s graduation with traditional Zulu dances is rapidly gaining engagement.

The video shows the father kneeling for his daughter on the red carpet at the 2023 University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduation ceremony.

2023 UKZN graduation TikTok shows graduate nearly tripping over "sleeping" Zulu dad

He lies on the ground as if sleeping on his side, almost making another woman trip over him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@Samukelo Sibiya611 doesn't see it as an accident though:

"Wow guys, he even honoured the first lady, that was so nice. Stay blessed sir."

After the embarrassed looking student walks around him, the father literally jumps up into the air and breaks out in celebratory Zulu dances that would make Johnny Clegg proud.

The video was uploaded by @ukzn_official and has gained over 170k views within five hours of posting.

Watch the video:

TikTok commends bouncer for being gentle on dancing Zulu pops at 2023 UKZN graduation ceremony

When the dad sees his daughter walking down the red carpet, he nearly runs toward her, but a buff bouncer makes him back up a bit.

Some people in the comments also noticed the security guard's polite nudge to the father's over-exaggeration.

@MANDULI says the security understood the father's excitement

"Ama sikurithi abekweleni endawen yejabulo ngob bekumel ayimland le kude mele bazal bajabul baze basuze mebethand ai hau."

Emotions pour for 2023 UKZN graduation TikTok of Zulu dad dancing for his daughter

While some people were brought to tears in the comments because of joy, others were crying because it reminded them of deceased parents.

@Queeneshly is touched:

"Why am I crying nkosi Waze wajabula umzali❤️"

@Tshepi_Tso says the video makes her feel like an orphan because she lost both parents:

"For us who skipped graduations because abekho abazali."

nomfundo851 says it sadly reminds her of her late dad:

"I wonder why God took mine."

@pilisanogwaba can't get enough of it:

"Watched this 1 000 times ❤️❤️❤️"

@user8557133607612 says their dad wasn't alive when they graduated:

"Dad, all you had to do was stay alive ❤️"

@thabisile enjoys watching UKZN graduation ceremonies:

"UKZN graduation must be at a bigger venue like a stadium and we pay tickets to go watch. It's beautiful to watch hle."

UKZN graduations are lit

This is not the first time Briefly News covered a UKZN event. Previously we reported on how students say UKZN graduations are a vibe.

This time the man was receiving a university qualification and did a spirited Zulu dance on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News