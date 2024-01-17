A Swedish man showed off Amapiano dance moves in hopes of impressing his South African crush

The gentlemen amazingly did a few of the challenges, making a few mistakes here and there

Mzansi ladies flocked to his comment section, expressing how he impressed them with the moves

A Swedish man impressed Mzansi ladies with Amapiano moves. Images: @simongudmundsson/ TikTok (left and right), @simon.gudmundsson/ Instagram (middle)

A Swedish man Took to his TikTok account to show off his dance moves to South Africa's most loved genre, Amapiano.

In the video, @simongudmundsson is doing the 2023 South African TikTok dance challenges - Mnike, bhebha, mlando to name just a few.

According to the video, the TikTokker is trying to impress his South African crush. He admitted that he got some of the moves wrong, but nonetheless.

"Standin on bizness | got some of them wrong but im here for the smoke tho."

Dance challenges have become a thing on TikTok, one can easily find a toddler participating in the challenges or even gogos slaying one or two moves.

See the man impressing SA ladies

Mzansi ladies crush on the man

The video got over 95k likes, with many ladies head over heels, impressed by the Swedish man's Amapiano smooth moves.

@kween said:

"I identify as your crush‍♀️"

@IG: Lady_tycoon1 shared:

"My wedding ring size is size 8❤️"

@Miss Jay️ commented:

"Pasta and Lobster, you ate!"

@Siwe_Lwandlewrote:

"Access approved I yes you South Africa welcomes you ."

@Tshego said:

"I’m impressed."

@Nayelys wrote:

"He ate."

@Just Another Name commented:

"Pasta and Lobster on the side are my favorite dish."

@Miss Stormii ‍♀️wrote:

"As a South African...I'm embarrassed that I can't do any of these dances "

@Butterfly said:

"Haibo, it’s working lmaooo."

