A video of a young couple celebrating graduating together has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the married couple posing before the camera in their matching graduation attire

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were inspired by the couple's success

A couple inspired SA with their graduation video. Image: @keneilwe_sekgobela

Source: TikTok

A young, married South African couple is winning together and Mzansi is here for it.

Couple flexes academic shared achievement

Keneilwe Sekgobela took to TikTok to share a video of her and her husband proudly graduating together.

The footage shows the couple sporting their graduation attire as they embrace each other, beam with joy, and bask in their recent academic achievement.

In her post, Keneilwe also expressed her pride in hers and her husband's shared success.

"I promise I’m almost done with graduation content, kodwa. I am a proud wife ❤️," Keneilwe shared in her caption.

Mzansi showers educated couple with love

The inspiring post was met with an outpour of love and congratulatory messages from netizens who admired the couple's achievement and shared goals.

Ntlantla moeketsi

"Nxapona ndzena anibahle guys oh may God bless you'll ❤️❤️❤️❤️and congratulations ."

tzacaney said:

"Yho some people are blessed beyond measure. The background song is so relevant though ."

Empress Humphrey commented

Post ur achievements as much as you like mntase. Congratulations you deserve to celebrate u ❤

Sheistooloud replied:

"Winning together . Love it for you ."

Ma Ngubane said:

"Congratulations to you and yours."

Queen Maphanga commented:

"I just love y’all, congratulations Sbali❤️."

omphile_mabato replied:

"Bahleka thina .. Congratulations ya'll ❤❤❤."

user8865420458208 said:

"Congratulations mara yini nihleka mina ne."

Meet Africa's most educated man with 9 degrees

In another story, Briefly News reported that with an impressive nine degrees, Professor Goemeone Mogomotsi may be Africa's most educated man.

We Are Trending Mzansi shared his inspiring journey on Facebook. The post detailed how a Botswana academic became a professor at 33 in 2021.

He has a PhD in Law and five Master's degrees, including two in law and three Bachelor's degrees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News