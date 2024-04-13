Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Palesa Motanyane, aka Pale, recently got a major win with her career after the show

Pale shared her latest win on social media, and fans were keen to celebrate the former BBMzansi 's latest paying gig

Netizens reacted to Pale Motanyane's post, where she detailed her new partnership with Mitch Footwear

Pale Motanyane was on Big Brother Mzansi and was the fourth person evicted on the show. The Season four BBMzansi contestant has continued to build her brand after the show.

'BBMzansi' former contestant Pale Motanyane was awarded a brand ambassador gig with Mitch Footwear. Image: @Pale_Palee

Many were delighted after seeing Pale's latest win since her departure from the show. Mzansi peeps had harsh reactions to her time on the show, but her latest Mitch Footwear collab won hearts.

Pale Motanyane announces Mitch Footwear collab

Reality TV star Pale shared that she is the latest Mitch Footwear brand ambassador. Pale posed with products from the company and encouraged people to shop for the shoes. Read the post:

Pale gets congratulatory messages

Netizens were delighted that Pale bagged a deal with Mitch Footwear. Many online users wished her the best and raved that Big Brother contestants were getting opportunities. Read the comments below:

@AkonStacy wrote:

"Congratulations Pale .It's not by a big fanbase, it's by attitude."

@T_Carmen22 added:

"This is Mzansi. You don't need any trolls behind, dragging housemates on your behalf to call themselves fans to get you ahead or any specification. You just need to work. Be patient and believe. The pie is big enough for everyone. Just different timing. Congrats Palesa #BBMzansi."

@aweirdgemini said:

"Congratulations Pale. I'm so proud of these housemates man, they've been working since the show ended. Love it!"

@nanakua_k commented:

"Congratulations this is literally the lockdown season of #BBMzansi . Happy for all housemates making moves and killing it, more to come."

@Dr_OracleReign wrote:

"Congratulations Pale, wishing you all the best."

@PLMscouting gushed:

"These are nice sneakers, congratulations Pale."

