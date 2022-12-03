Actress Nomvelo Makhanya who played Lindiwe on Scandal has exposed the show in a video that went viral on social media platforms

She said the place was so toxic that there was a high chance that she probably would have committed suicide

Scandal has since reportedly released a statement saying the production was unaware that the workplace was toxic for the actress

Nomvelo Makhanya Puts Etv's Scandal on Blast: "I've Been Wanting to Leave That Place"

Nomvelo Makhanya has opened up about her exit from the popular Etv show, Scandal after being with the show for 10 years.

The actress said she is tired of the narrative that "she left the job," and said the truth is that the production wrote her off.

"It was God's plan though, I'm going to tell you that for real," she said..

The actress said she had been praying to leave the show for a long time. She added:

"So when it finally happened, it really felt like God was removing me from the toxic environment. I probably would have killed myself. There was a 90% chance. That's how toxic that place was.”

According to TshisaLive, the production has since released a statement responding to Nomvelo's claims.

The production said it was unaware that the workplace had become a toxic environment for the Nomvelo as the production had an open-door policy for staff members.

Responding to Nomvelo's claims that she was written off, the production said the exit of her character was purely dictated by the story.

"The character had run its course on the show and therefore as the producers and writing team of the show we ended the character's journey to allow us opportunities to explore other avenues as storytellers," the production wrote in the statement as quoted by TshisaLive.

