South African record label owner and musician DJ Tira recently gifted a barber with a precious item

The Durban-based donated a new hair salon container to a barber from KZN named Mgilane

Many netizens flooded the comment section, praising the record label owner for his kind gesture

DJ Tira donated a hair salon container to a barber. Image: Oupa Bopape, @mzamo_mgikx_mgilane

Source: UGC

The Afrotainment record label owner DJ Tira captured many hearts with his recent act of kindness towards a netizen.

DJ Tira donates new hair studio container

Social media has been buzzing after the Afrotainment boss DJ Tira was accused of stealing lyrics on his new song Salamalikom.

Earlier on, the star was praised by many online after he bought a KZN-based barber by the name Mgilane a new hair salon container. The video of the star unveiling the new container was posted on Twitter (X) by user @BEAST_RSA on his page.

"Shoutout To @DJTira & Afrotainment For This Kind Gesture 🙏🏾 Kwande 🕯️ M’gilane Hair Studio Back In Business 🔥🔥🔥 Umuntu Ngumuntu Ngabantu."

See the post below:

DJ Tira gets praised by netizens

Shortly after it was revealed that the Durban-based musician did a kind act for a local barber, many netizens flooded the comment section with praises for DJ Tira. Here are some of their reactions below:

@Ndlolothi_ wrote:

"Things we love to see, big ups to @DJTira."

@KeSeiphi said:

"Beautiful and heartwarming work."

@_Musaro responded:

"This is really really great."

@sparx_ltd replied:

"This is great to see."

@Xmphande92 commented:

"Malume giving back this is beautiful @DJTira. Tira keep up the good work."

DJ Tira praised for his kind gesture towards a local barber. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

DJ Tira accused of stealing Mgilane's flow on Siyaphothula

This is not the first time DJ Tira has been accused of stealing a song. Last October, the Singenzenjani hitmaker was under fire following the release of his summer song Siyaphothula.

He was criticised for excluding Durban influencer Mgilane. DJ Tira was also accused of using the influencer’s flow without crediting him.

In response, DJ Tira defiantly declared he would not be pressured by social media. He also dismissed reports that the song wasn’t doing well on digital streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, DJ Tira is expected to jet off to the Netherlands in March where he will be one of the headliners at the Afro Soul Jam event in Amsterdam. He will be joined by fellow Durban’s Finest wheel spinner, DJ Sox and other South African entertainers.

DJ Tira accused of stealing lyrics on new song Salamalikom

Also in February 2025, DJ Tira was being accused by Kwaito artist Sosha of stealing lyrics on the new song Salamalikom.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Sosha, real name Sibonelo Ngcobo, says he was disappointed when he discovered that DJ Tira had stolen the lyrics from his song Ama’Sulumane which he released in 2021.

Sosha said he expected the veteran producer, whom he considers his hero, to at least credit him on the new song. He also implied that DJ Tira did not reach out to ask for permission before using the lyrics.

DJ Tira responds to Musa Khawula's allegations

Previously, Briefly News reported how South Africans were left divided when controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula dropped a bombshell regarding Fact Durban Rocks, a brand associated with DJ Tira.

The Afrotainment boss swiftly responded to Khawula's allegation, to mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Briefly News