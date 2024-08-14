A Cape Town mother had a tough Monday when her son asked her to sing a song she didn't know

The little guy wanted his mom to sing Fomo by Zee Nxumalo and other artists after he heard the song on the radio

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mother hilariously had a tough time with her bundle of joy. He wanted her to sing a song she doesn't even know - lol.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Zikhona Mahleka (@zikhona_mahleka), she is sitting in a car with her baby. She presumably just fetched him from school. The boy is seen crying because he wants his mother to sing for him.

But the tricky part is that the little one doesn't know the song's name that he wants his mom to sing and the mother also has no idea what song her son wants. The youngster was so frustrated that he ended up crying - lol.

The little boy tried singing the song and all to find out it was FOMO by Goldmax, Dlala Thukzin, Funky Qla Feat. Zee Nxumalo & Beast. The bop was playing on the radio and the little guy liked it.

TikTokkers laugh at the mom and son

The video gained over 87k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@mill_dee1 shared:

"Just like my daughter who said i must touch her wound so i can feel how painful it is. 😅😅😅"

@Daisy expressed:

"Yho ha.a I’m not ready to be a mom😂😂😂😂😂😭 why is he crying?🤣"

@Dee Koala wrote:

"😭😭😭😭 Sana he’s frustrated."

@Azile Mphandana shared:

"My son cries like this when his phone battery is flat and he doesn’t wanna charge it but asks me to open YouTube for him😭on his flat/off phone 😭."

@Aseza commented:

"Motherhood is a scam🤭😂😍."

@T said:

"I’m not ready to be a mom man cause I’d simply cry with him 😭😭😭😭😭 what do you mean I must sing a song I don’t know?!"

