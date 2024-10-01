A Cape Town hustler left the taxi passenger in laughter with his creative way of selling his fruit

The young guy claimed that his R10 a bunch oranges are a life changer and a stress relief

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A Cape Town gent gave a funny sales pitch. Images: @likho_gcwabe/ TikTok, @Hinterhaus Productions/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Cape Town young man who is trying to make a living found a creative way to sell his fruit.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @likho_gcwabe, the taxi is stationary. A young man comes with a bunch of oranges to sell to the passengers. One bunch cost R10. What captured the people was what he said to convince them to buy.

The hustler said his oranges are cheap and are a stress relief. He continued to say even if one loses their soul mate to another, his oranges are the fixer of all problems. The passengers couldn't help but burst into laughter.

Cape Town hustler makes people laugh

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens show love to the funny Cape Town hustler

The video raked over 170k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@user2142229880726 joked:

"Lol 😂😂😂😂 less stress R10."

@Nellar adored:

"Jonga very smart this one ♥️."

@user6815102086360 loved:

"Yes maan boy boy😂😂😂🤣."

@A K H A N A T H I wrote:

"Vitamin c😭😭😩."

@zammahDyiki stanned:

"Yakwazi uthengisa thengani au😁😁." (He can sell. You must buy)

@Thulani Ngwenya shared:

"I remember iyi R3 loo package e Capetown." (I remember that buch was R3 in Cape Town)

@Manyoraa said:

"Vitamin C, hlala phantsi uchube 🤣🤣🤣❤️." (Vitamic C, sit down and peel the orange)

A hustler pretends to be the 'Invisible man'

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who pretended to be the "Invisible man" in the streets of South Africa.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @thuso17, the gentleman is at a busy intersection when he sees a person who hid his head in a suit and used a wire to create an invisible man look. The TikTok user was so entertained that he took a video and gave the person money to make his day with a funny look. He also expressed that he nearly fainted when the man got closer - lol.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News