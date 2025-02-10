Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina was reportedly at Life Grand Cafe in Cape Town this weekend

The beauty queen reportedly also flew to South Africa for the New Year celebrations this year

South Africans took to social media this weekend to respond to the alleged video of the beauty queen in Mzansi

Chidimma Adetshina was recently spotted at Life Grand Cafe in Cape Town.

Miss Universe runner-up Chidimma Adetshina was recently spotted at Life Grand Cafe in Cape Town.

Social media users also alleged that the beauty queen was in South Africa on New Year's Eve.

Popular X user @miz_ruraltarain shared a video of the beauty queen in Mzansi.

South Africans respond to Chidimma's video

@LadyAbahambe replied:

"Chichi girl is back wow, but I don't blame her the food that she was getting there was not up to standard. Fufu, Egusu, Amala."

@El123V responds:

"I can't express how I feel. She stole a South African's identity. And she is back in SA having the time of her life."

@LadyAbahambe replied:

"Imagine a dog/rat eater calling kaffir. Wonders shall never end."

@agberebijames said:

"Another low-life black who alongside fellow miserable kaffirs still stalking Chidimma."

@deemativ said:

"Get a life and be busy. You don't own an inch of this earth. Life is too short. You can't win. She is living large and you are being eaten slowly by bitterness."

@Gumal32 replied:

"The victim that only exists in your empty head. Who is she? She has never been revealed."

@realprincessbee said:

"Lol let it go. They said that a victim was given a new identity. Chidimma is going to drive you crazy. Ngeke. If you hate her like this. Why don't you unalive her?"

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"Did she her a little victim for 23 years after robbing her existence? The real victim is not Chidimma! So fokoff."

Former Miss SA Chidimma Adetshina was seen in Cape Town.

Chidimma Adetshina ignored by several makeup artists

Chidimma Adetshina was seemingly ignored by several makeup artists at the Miss Universe finale.

The beauty queen stood to the side as other contestants were tended to, and peeps raised questions about the treatment.

This footage comes after Chichi was crowned the first runner-up in the controversial pageant.

