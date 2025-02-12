South Africans are outraged after Chidimma Adetshina's recent trip to Cape Town

Though she alluded to it being a quick stop, the controversial beauty queen's visit left netizens unconvinced that she actually left

Netizens called out the Department of Home Affairs for letting Chichi slip through their hands amid her fraud investigation

Chidimma Adetshina announced her departure from Cape Town. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina's trip to South Africa left a bitter taste in many locals' mouths.

Chidimma Adetshina leaves Cape Town

In what appears to have been a quick visit, Chidimma Adetshina revealed that her time in Cape Town had come to an end.

The controversial beauty queen ruffled feathers when she announced her trip to South Africa after her alleged New Year's trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This comes months after she claimed she would never return to South Africa, and her latest visit sent South Africans over the edge.

Chidimma Adetshina is leaving after visiting Cape Town. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

This was due to Chichi being under investigation after the Department of Home Affairs launched a fraud case on her mother, which she was unfortunately tied to.

Her parody Twitter (X) account, chichi_vanessaa, shared a screenshot of her Instagram story announcing her departure from Mzansi and planning another trip:

"Off to the next location."

Here's what Mzansi said about Chidimma Adetshina's trip

South Africans are stunned by Chichi's shamelessness and called out Home Affairs for letting her return despite cancelling her SA ID:

Ofs5B was outraged:

"@HomeAffairsSA, how's this even possible? Why is this criminal in our country?"

LeMiSho2024 said:

"This, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call pure disrespect."

OnNontando was annoyed:

"It's how she’s rubbing it in our faces that irritates me."

Meanwhile, others aren't convinced that the beauty queen left the country at all:

Don_Shaun777 bashed Chichi:

"I suspect you are still here. You had the chance to tell the truth, but you made yourself a victim."

Anastacia247722 said:

"One thing about you, you're not smart. Now you want people to think you are leaving?"

etm811 wrote:

"She is definitely not leaving, it's just a decoy."

Chidimma Adetshina makes influential women's list

In more Chidimma Adetshina updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the beauty queen being announced as one of the most influential women in Africa.

She joined a list of some well-known women in the continent, including Tyla and Tems.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News