Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina has clapped back at all of her criticism on TikTok

The former Miss South Africa contestant posted a playful video of her father on the video streaming platform and was met with harsh criticism

In her clapbacks, Adetshina made claims of Nigerians being better and also asked people to reveal the identity of the victim of the alleged identity fraud

Sheesh, Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, is fed up with all the hate coming from South Africans. The beauty queen took time to respond to the majority of the hateful comments under her most recent TikTok post.

Chidimma trolls haters on TikTok

The controversial beauty queen took part in a trend on TikTok, which involves users being asked to be in their best behaviour but end up doing something dramatic. In this case, Chidimma posted a video of her father, Michael Adetshina, dancing at a family gathering.

The video was however met with harsh criticism, especially from South Africans who are reminding her of the alleged crime her parents did when she was born. Comments ranged from people asking her where her father is as he should be locked up, to people calling her family alleged criminals.

However, the former Miss South Africa contestant, who dropped out from the competition due to the cyberbullying, did not let the hateful remarks slide.

In her responses, Adetshina said her dad is in Mzansi and not hiding. She also made claims that Nigerians are better than South Africans. “Nigerians will always be better, and that’s why you’re bitter,” she said responding to a critic. In another clapback, she said, “In Nigeria, we know how to handle people like you.”

Some of her fans warned her that beauty queens in her position do not resort to name-calling, they simply just ignore the hate. However, Chichi exclaimed, “One thing about me, I will come for you and your generation. I’m not the one!”

Chidimma asks SA to reveal identity of of alleged identity theft victim

Many people commented and called Chidimma Adetshina and her mother, Anabela Rungo, who hails from Mozambique, fraudsters. But, Chichi was not having it. She clapped back and said people must reveal the identity of the girl she allegedly stole her identity from.

“You still failed to bring the girl to us…show us this imaginary girl! I’m still waiting…it’s been a year.”

Chidimma, who was apparently born in Cape Town, has been in and out of Mzansi on numerous occasions.

Chidimma's mother released on R10K bail

After the Department of Home Affairs announced in September 2024 that they would revoke Chidimma and her mother's identity documents, it was later reported that Rungo was arrested in Cape Town.

Rungo was charged with ID theft and violating South African immigration laws. Her bail was set at R10,000. She has since been placed under house arrest.

Chidimma Adetshina is unfazed by her mom's arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons, once again. She posted a video following the news of her mother's arrest, seemingly unbothered.

Adetshina was not fazed by her mother, Anabela Rungo's arrest in Cape Town, and instead posted a playful video with her son. The Department of Home Affairs issued a statement confirming that Rungo was arrested for violating the country's immigration laws.

