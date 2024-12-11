Sni Mhlongo recently stunned fans with a selfie showing off her make-up-free face

The influencer had peeps gagging over her natural beauty, with many claiming she looked much younger

This comes after she was allegedly arrested for reckless driving, and some peeps continue to bring up the scandal

Sni Mhlongo showed off her face without make-up. Images: snimhlongo

Source: Instagram

Sni Mhlongo was a sight for sore eyes when she showed off her make-up-free face and had netizens questioning her age.

Snikiwe Mhlongo shares new selfie

Famous influencer, Snikiwe Mhlongo, is once again topping the trends list but this time, it's for all the right reasons.

The fashionista, also known for being actress Brenda Mhlongo's daughter, recently stunned social media users when she posted a rare make-up-free selfie right after getting her teeth fixed.

The prim and proper content creator is hardly ever seen without a face beat and her hair done. But this time, she retired the contour and glossy lips for a clean face and messy natural hair.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared Sni's selfie:

Here's what netizens said about Sni Mhlongo's make-up-free look

Mzansi is stunned by Sni's natural beauty, with some even convinced that she may be a teenager:

kwets11 was stunned:

"My girl also ages 10 years backwards without makeup."

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"What a natural beauty."

Mpiloe_Cabeka wrote:

"Awww, such a cutie! She looks much younger without makeup."

kykayr threw shade:

"She doesn’t drink and doesn’t smoke. That’s why she looks like that, and her age mates look like her aunts."

Meanwhile, others continue to bring up Sni's recent arrest for reckless driving:

Thandiwe_L was curious:

"Guys, is she out of jail now?"

iDyani__ joked:

"She doesn’t look like she drives over 180km/h."

motherboarddoc asked:

"Wasn't she arrested or something?"

NceceThand6000 trolled Sni:

"Jail bird."

Mihlali Ndamase stuns with make-up-free look

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase showing off her make-up-free face.

The influencer's look sparked mixed reactions among fans, where others admired her natural beauty while some accused her of bleaching.

