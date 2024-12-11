Sni Mhlongo Flaunts Flawless Face Without Make-Up, Netizens Stunned: “What a Natural Beauty”
- Sni Mhlongo recently stunned fans with a selfie showing off her make-up-free face
- The influencer had peeps gagging over her natural beauty, with many claiming she looked much younger
- This comes after she was allegedly arrested for reckless driving, and some peeps continue to bring up the scandal
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Sni Mhlongo was a sight for sore eyes when she showed off her make-up-free face and had netizens questioning her age.
Snikiwe Mhlongo shares new selfie
Famous influencer, Snikiwe Mhlongo, is once again topping the trends list but this time, it's for all the right reasons.
The fashionista, also known for being actress Brenda Mhlongo's daughter, recently stunned social media users when she posted a rare make-up-free selfie right after getting her teeth fixed.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The prim and proper content creator is hardly ever seen without a face beat and her hair done. But this time, she retired the contour and glossy lips for a clean face and messy natural hair.
Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared Sni's selfie:
Here's what netizens said about Sni Mhlongo's make-up-free look
Mzansi is stunned by Sni's natural beauty, with some even convinced that she may be a teenager:
kwets11 was stunned:
"My girl also ages 10 years backwards without makeup."
Ihhashi_Turkei said:
"What a natural beauty."
Mpiloe_Cabeka wrote:
"Awww, such a cutie! She looks much younger without makeup."
kykayr threw shade:
"She doesn’t drink and doesn’t smoke. That’s why she looks like that, and her age mates look like her aunts."
Meanwhile, others continue to bring up Sni's recent arrest for reckless driving:
Thandiwe_L was curious:
"Guys, is she out of jail now?"
iDyani__ joked:
"She doesn’t look like she drives over 180km/h."
motherboarddoc asked:
"Wasn't she arrested or something?"
NceceThand6000 trolled Sni:
"Jail bird."
Mihlali Ndamase stuns with make-up-free look
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase showing off her make-up-free face.
Khanyi Mbau shares close-up picture of her face 100 days post-surgery, fans react: "She's beautiful"
The influencer's look sparked mixed reactions among fans, where others admired her natural beauty while some accused her of bleaching.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za