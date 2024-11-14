Media personality Snikiwe Mhlongo, daughter of actress Brenda Mhlongo, was arrested for reckless driving after being caught speeding at 180 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Johannesburg

Mhlongo, detained at the Sandton Police Station, was granted R1000 bail and appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court, with the outcome pending from the NPA

Social media reactions have been mixed, with some speculating she was intoxicated and calling for her driving license to be revoked

Media personality Snikiwe Mhlongo was reportedly arrested for reckless driving in Johannesburg. The content creator rose to fame for creating content on different platforms.

Sni Mhlongo allegedly arrested for speeding

Content creator and media personality Snikiwe Mhlongo reportedly landed in hot water after she was arrested for reckless driving. Mhlongo was allegedly caught driving at 180 km/h in a 60km/h zone.

According to City Press, actress Brenda Mhlongo's daughter Sni was granted R1000 bail after her arrest and detention at the Sandton Police Station. Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the influencer's arrest and subsequent court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates' Court.

"I can confirm that the suspect appeared in court on 11 November 2024 and you can get the outcome from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)."

The media personality also reportedly tried to resist arrest and an alcohol consumption test, claiming she was a celebrity.

Fans react to Sni Mhlongo's arrest

Social media is buzzing with reactions from social media users. Many even speculated that the star was drunk when she was arrested.

@Tom47096338 said:

"Was probably drunk too, 180 in a 60 zone is almost unimaginable."

@stevovo2000 commented:

"If you’re driving a Vrrrpha you can easily clock 180 in a 60 zone🤞"

@sthedoingthings wrote:

"She must stay there until January 15 ,take that license afterwards. Ban her from driving kgaaa."

