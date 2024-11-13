Mzansi was boggled after the news of an accountant from Gqeberha being sentenced to prison for 15 years

The 44-year-old lady was charged for stealing R18 million in the course of three years

Social media users had mixed reactions to the news and shared their thoughts in the comments

Corruption does not raise eyebrows easily in South Africa anymore, as government officials are notoriously known to be in the middle of shady dealings.

Jacob Zuma's reign unleashed a lot of corruption hidden behind shiny black suits and fancy titles that desensitised immoral activities.

Accountant charged for stealing R18 million

An accountant in Gqeberha was charged with smuggling millions between the years 2018 and 2023. Liezel Badenhorst stole the money from a trust account to feed her severe betting addiction.

In a now-viral video making its rounds on TikTok, the 44-year-old was seen negotiating with her lawyers and then being escorted by a police officer.

Mzansi reacts to accountant charged for 15 years

Social media users were stunned by the news of an accountant smuggling millions and commented:

@Stumbo_RSA was baffled:

"Why isn't this on mainstream media?"

@nldmmph was disappointed by the justice system:

"15 years only?"

@Pules ROD made a comparison:

"ANC Corrupted leadership have a right to steal billions? They walk freely and happily."

@ViweMzai16 was baffled:

"What was she thinking? Surely, as an accountant, she should have known better."

@Slenda sama million✨highlighted:

"Just like that, the licence is gone!"

@Asive Nduneni explained:

"15 years is not a long time; it's just 3-5 years."

@Ramza suggested:

"Can bank consultants also be investigated about our funeral policy money that we only know about when they lapsed, please?"

