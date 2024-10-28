Mokwena Reacts to Wydad Fans’ Actions After Being Escorted off Pitch by Police

Rulani Mokwena has sent a message to Wydad Athletic Club fans after their recent actions towards their team's defeat in the Moroccan league

The South African tactician escaped injury after RS Berkane's defeat as he was escorted off the pitch by police officers

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor's side are currently six points behind the league leaders on the Botola Pro Inwi table

Wydad Athletic Club fans showed displeasure towards former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Rulani Mokwena after their team lost to RS Berkane in the Botola Pro League over the weekend.

The South African coach was escorted off the pitch by the Police as the Red Castle fans were not happy with their club's defeat.

The fans threw missiles at Mokwena and the players to express their displeasure over Wydad's back-to-back defeats in the league.

Mokwena's comments on Wydad's defeat send message to fans

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena reflects on Wydad fans' frustration after the club fell to another league defeat as they dropped to eighth on the Botola Pro Inwi table.

The former Sundowns gaffer, who pleaded with the club board to be patient with him a few days ago, admitted that the fans deserved better results from the team.

"The fans of Wydad know the situation, and I know you understand football a lot; the team is in number six with new players, with the board, with the new staff, and really, to be honest, I thought we would struggle more than we had.

"The fans deserve better results because they were fantastic and supported us. I think it influenced the performance. We played well, but you have to win games at big clubs."

Wydad's next game in the Moroccan league is an away fixture against FUS Rabat, with the hope of returning to winning ways.

Mokwena begs Wydad AC for patience

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena has pleaded for patience with Wydad Athletic Club after starting the season poorly in the Botola Pro Inwi.

The Red Castle management expected several positive changes and a better start from the Mzansi mentor after investing heavily in new signings in the summer transfer windows.

