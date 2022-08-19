One buff Thokoza has the people of Mzansi turning to humour as a means to process what they have seen

Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared pictures of the rather l=sizable traditional healer on social media

The people of Mzansi had zero chill and flooded the comment section with hilarious explanations and claims

It is not every day that you see a Thokoza that has the physique of a man from Men’s Health, lol. The pictures of the traditional healer had the people of Mzansi in fits of laughter. It just doesn’t look right.

Social media users are tripping over a muscular traditional healer. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gone are the days when traditional healers were people deeply rooted in their culture, living in the rural lands. Now there are celebrities getting the calling, and apparently, bodybuilders too.

Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared two pictures of a Thokoza dressed in his traditional attire looking as if he’s smuggling potatoes in his arms. This man is a unit!

"Thokoza Ma-Steroids"

The people of Mzansi are buried by the post and bust jokes in the comments

Nothing about this settled well with anyone. People could not take the pictures seriously and ran wild in the comment section. Peeps had zero chill!

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@CorexReal said:

“I’m sure ancestors listen to him.”

@angella_phad said:

“ some heavy vumani issh.”

@fearless_omphy said:

“Kanti this is real? This entire time nna kere ke photoshop ”

@Mthindolindo said:

“He tells abaphantsi what to do, not the other way around.”

@Romeo22945198 said:

@StevoluxDj said:

