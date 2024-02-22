The international energy drink Prime Hydration's prices in South Africa have significantly dropped recently

Retail stores, which used to sell the drink for between R350 to R800 per bottle, are now selling it for under R50

South Africans roasted the brand, and some asserted that they would still not purchase the energy drink

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Netizens made fun of Prime Hydration drink, which was pretty expensive at some point. Images: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans had a lot of fun on social media after the price of Prime Hydration, considered one of the most expensive energy drinks, dropped drastically. The bottle, which used to go for R300 and R800, is now sold for as low as R10 in some stores.

Prime Hydration prices drop

According to TimesLIVE, the energy drink brand, owned by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, was wildly popular when it was launched in the country in 2023, and a bottle went for anything between R300 and R800. However, stores in South Africa have recently been selling it for a ridiculously low price. For example, President Hyper sells the bottle for R10 a pop, while Checkers have been selling it for R20 per bottle.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laugh at the price drop

South Africans on Facebook commented that they would still not drink it. Some strongly roasted the energy drink which has a lot of caffeine.

Renier Jonas said:

"I still won't drink it. The chances of that happening now are less than ever before."

Isaac Maredi said:

"Even if it sold at R5 KI would still prefer Mofaya over it."

Bafana Hlatshwayo added:

"Now, it's not called Prime. Its new name is pressure."

Yvette Robinson remarked:

"Liquid poison anyway."

Zaid Mahomedy remarked:

"I finally asked it at this price. It's terrible. Tastes like syrup."

Youth in Mzansi flood Checkers stores for Prime Hydration

Previously, Briefly News reported that Prime Hydration had people in the country flocking to buy it.

A TikTok video of long queues outside of Checkers stores the day it was launched went viral as many did not want to miss out on buying it.

South Africans were stunned by the hype around the drink and wondered what was special about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News