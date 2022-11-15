The advocate of accused number one to four has made some shocking claims in defence of his clients

TT Thobane told the court that accused number two was in KZN paying lobola for his wife when Meyiwa was murdered

That bank's statements would prove that Bongani Sandiso Ntanziwasnt even in town when the soccer player was killed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Advocate TT Thobane told the North Gauteng High Court that accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wasn't even in the province when Meyiwa was fatally shot.

The defence claims that accused number 2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, wasn't in Gauteng the weekend Senzo Meyiwa was killed. Image: OJ Koloti & Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi is currently standing trial for the murder of famed soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, who was killed during an alleged botched robbery at Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home in October 2014.

Ntanzi has been charged alongside four other men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. The group have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and possession of ammunition.

Even though Ntanzi has been charged with a litany of offences, the advocate defending four of the five accused maintains that bank statements prove that Ntanzi was in KZN during Meyiwa's murder, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Thobane, accused number two travelled to KwaZulu-Natal after he finished work on Saturday, 25 October 2015, to pay lobola for his wife. The advocate alleges Ntanzi spent the whole weekend in his hometown, making it impossible for him to have killed the Bafana Bafana captain.

Thobane also alleges that police had the accused bank statements but refused to use them because they would destroy the state's case.

The advocate's claims starkly contrast with the accusations of Meyiwa's best friend, Tumelo Madlala, who testified that Ntanzi was the second intruder who tussled with Meyiwa in the kitchen, EWN reported.

South Africans weigh in on Thobane's claims

South Africans believe the men charged with Meyiwa's murder may be innocent.

Moratiwa Danis Bee claimed:

"This case made me realize that as long as you don't have money you are guilty until proven innocent."

Mo Jacobs added:

"These guys may be guilty of other crimes, but this one, the culprit, is known as the son of a famous musician."

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa commented:

"Two dockets, eight years later, what are they hoping to find really coz it's been botched from the day of collecting evidence."

Xabiso Malimba predicted:

"All I know is that once Kelly's mom takes the stand, she will pour out everything old people can't lie."

Jeffrey Magun-gun Chauke speculated:

"But they earlier said he was at work."

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Soccer star’s sister says family is shocked by Mdala’s evasive testimony

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that Senzo Meyiwa's sister says the family is shocked by what is unfolding in the North Gauteng High Court in the Meyiwa murder trial.

Nomalanga Meyiwa said that the family had expected Tumelo Madlala to be more forthcoming and helpful in his testimony as to what happened the bight Meyiwa was murdered.

Madlala was the slain soccer star's longtime friend and has been under cross-examination from the defence since Monday,14 November. The defence has accused Madlala of being an evasive witness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News