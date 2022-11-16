Hungani Ndlovu had a rough day on the Twitter streets when he shared his position on the banning of pit bulls

The former Scandal actor posted several tweets defending the dogs and saying the breed is not naturally dangerous

Mzansi people were disappointed by his stance and asked him to stop embarrassing himself, along with thousands of comments attacking him

Hungani Ndlovu faces backlash on Twitter for defending pit bulls. Image: @hunganindlovu/Instagram and Stock Photo/Getty

In the wake of an 8-year-old boy getting mauled to death by a pit bull in Bloemfontein last week, calls from the public to ban the breed have been intensifying.

Hungani Ndlovu weighed in on this touchy topic on Twitter and said that dog owners are responsible for the spade of fatal human attacks, reported Zalebs.

"Pit bulls aren’t inherently dangerous dogs. The owner is responsible for how he/she moulds the dog. Y’all wanna ban Pit Bulls but keep Rottweilers, Bull Terriers, German Shepherds, the list goes on! It’s not the dog! It’s the owner!"

The former Scandal actor further elaborated on his stance and compared the death caused by pit bulls to people dying in car accidents.

"You can’t drive 300km per hr then jiki jiki you’re in an accident, and we must blame the car. It’s the owner, not the dog! This pit bull situation is like blaming alcohol for the drunk drivers on the street instead of the drinker/driver. The problem is the owner, not the dog."

South Africans were not in the mood for his differing opinions from the majority and wrote in his comments section that they were shocked by his way of reasoning.

The influx of backlash comments forced him to delete the tweets just to silence the public's outrage.

Some of Mzansi's comments are below:

@_Moshe06 mentioned:

"Never ever tweet again in your life."

@StoneOogies stated:

"Bathong Romeo."

@BafanaSurprise asked:

"Does this mean everything we saw on TV about you was definitely scripted? It wasn't you who had those amazing thoughts? So this is the real you. This is exactly how you think."

@Mosilahead said:

"Please delete this useless tweet and stop embarrassing yourself."

@Melo_Malebo posted:

"Hungani Ndlovu should just stick to acting and keep his Level D opinions to himself. Some topics are just too controversial and deep for some celebrities. Seriously! How dare he?"

@iamDakaloCarter tweeted:

"I wonder if he thinks like this every day and in every situation because, wow."

Pit bull owners surrendering pets to SPCA leaves South Africans divided

In related stories, Briefly News reported that The South African Pitbull Federation believes that lives are being lost due to irresponsible animal owners.

This comes as some pet owners opt to surrender their pit bulls to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

