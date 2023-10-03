An older man from the Eastern Cape found himself an unwitting host of a party

A TikTok video shows the man from East London trying to expel teenagers who had a party at his house

Netizens, for the most part, found this hilarious and remarked at how carefree ama2000 are

A group of teenagers made netizens laugh when they escaped a madala's wrath in a TikTok video.

An East London madala found that children turned his home into a groove venue. So he chased them out and sent them packing in a hilarious video.

Netizens were more fascinated by the children's chants and cracked up over the post.

Madala chases kids out of house in TikTok video

@esobomintenteni posted the TikTok video where the old man shouted, telling the kids to get out. Scores of teenagers scrambled around trying to leave the house, and some of them found it funny.

It went from an escape attempt to the group chanting "Hayi Tayima, tayima hai," which seemed to anger the man even more. Eventually, the group ran out the front door when he threatened to beat them up. Watch the video here:

South Africans find video of ama2K funny

Netizens in the comment section howled at the craziness of ama2K. Some of them were there when they were getting chased out.

Lelzz was present.

“We were so unserious! As for the ‘hayi tayima’ chant.”

Mercury asked:

“Was that Agco recording?”

To which the creator of the post replied:

“Yes.”

One of their mates, Thokozani Malaza, exclaimed:

“Tell her we need a story time.”

The Educator was finished.

“Yoh, ama2k! It’s going down, and they’re busy composing a song.”

Silk_papi pointed out:

“The best feeling about this is when it’s not your house or parents. You get to leave and never return.”

Nkosazana._ra8 wrote:

“The first gent took one for the team.”

Buhl3dgaf pointed out:

"As the host, I would leave too and return when he's calm."

Pazia mun was impressed by the man's strictness.

“This is what the head of the household does, not those that join in and smoke hubbly with the kids.”

Wisely was unimpressed by their conduct.

“To the host: why do you do this to your father’s house? Look how your father is being disrespected in his own house.”

