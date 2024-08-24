Scenes of a Poodle comforting a crying child touched all who saw it in a clip oozing with warmth

An X user, @TheFigen_, shared the heartwarming and compassionate display in the now-viral video

Inspired animal and pet lovers tracked their way to the comments strip to react to the fuzzy display

The warm scenes of a pooch connecting with its young human companion were everything for a furry friends-loving community.

It's a no-brainer that people become one with their pets, able to understand when the four-legged creatures are happy, sad, excited, or hungry.

Poodle comforts and cuddles crying child

It came as little surprise that netizens had a heartwarming reaction then to a clip shared by X user @TheFigen_ of a doggy comforting a child.

The caption read:

"That's why dogs are our true friends."

In the 45-second material, a well-groomed Poodle sits in front of what looks like a little girl in tears. The dog stares for a few seconds and crouches closer, looking into the child's eyes.

The Poodle then turns around and moves towards a coffee table in the lounge area, taking a box of tissue with its snout.

The dog slips out a sheet and trudges over to hand it to the child, who takes it and wipes away the tears on their face.

Still concerned, the doggy leans in to hug the kiddo, who reciprocates before the clip ends. The warm, fuzzy scenes drew a massive response.

Netizens gush over lovely scenes

The clip of the scenes clocked over 1.2 million hits and attracted 29000 likes, 4100 reposts, 1600 bookmarks, and over 600 comments within 15 hours.

Inspired animal lovers revelled in the incredible scenes, cantering to the comments section to express their relationship with their pets.

Briefly News looks at some reactions.

@mattsolomon wrote:

"At least they're more loyal than people."

@conservat said:

"I had a dog that would come up to me and look into my eyes. She would melt my heart and get me into a good mood. She has been gone over 25 years now, and I still miss her a lot."

@Jarods5050 added:

"They do tend to know when you're upset. And know just what to do."

