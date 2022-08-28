Master KG bought his partner, Makhadzi, a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63S. Zodwa caused a stir when she revealed that she charges R35 000 to perform at gigs. Selfless Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana and his team have blessed a family of 22 people with a gorgeous new home.

Big Zulu has threatened to put hands on Duncan after the rapper viciously shaded him in his new track.One Gauteng woman named Amelia was in KwaZulu-Natal to witness the Zulu King ascend to the throne and let Misuzulu know she is available for marriage.

1. A Look at the R1.8 Million Mercedes-AMG Whip Master KG Gifted Makhadzi

In 2022, South African musician and producer Master KG bought his partner, Makhadzi, a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63S.

According to KayaFM, the 26-year-old producer who rose to international fame after the song Jerusalema went viral purchased the performance SUV as a Valentine's Day gift for Makhadzi.

SA mega producer Master KG showed his affection for partner Makhadzi by buying her a powerful Mercedes-AMG. Image: Twitter

According to Mercedes-Benz, the GLC 63 S model is powered by a Biturbo V8 engine that produces 375kW and 700Nm from its 4.0-litre displacement mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

2. Zodwa Wabantu’s R35K Booking Fee Causes a Stir on Social Media: “There’s Nothing Entertaining About Her”

Zodwa Wabantu is ready to be booked and busy this summer. The reality television star posted a raunchy video while performing at a gig and shared her rates.

The Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored star, who recently revealed that she was letting her career take a back seat because she accepted her ancestral calling, seems ready to make money this coming summer.

According to ZAlebs, the star caused a stir when she revealed that she charges R35 000 to perform at gigs. Social media users were left wondering what the stunner really does at gigs that is worth the money.

3. Kind Businessman Completes Home He Built for 22 Family Members Who Were Living in Ruins, Mzansi Claps

Selfless Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana and his team have blessed a family of 22 people with a gorgeous new home. The family was living in a broken home made of mud and had no way out until Collen and his team stepped in.

Collen met the Mngomeni family a few weeks back and saw the state of their home. Having lived like that for 30 years, Mr Mashawana knew he had to do something to help them, and he did.

Taking to his Facebook page Collen shared pictures of the final product and the emotional handover. The mother of nine and the other extended family members who lived in the dilapidated home, relying on nothing but social grants, were given a second chance.

4. Big Zulu Fires Back at Duncan, Threatens to Put Hands on the Rapper After He Savagely Dissed Him in a New Song

Big Zulu has threatened to put hands on Duncan after the rapper viciously shaded him in his new track.

The Durban-born artist mopped the floor with Big Zulu's dreads in his new song titled, Big Nd*nu (Umngcwabo). The award-winning star promised to "bury" Big Zulu and he did just that in his response to Nkabi's 150 Bars.

Taking to Twitter to react to Skuva's diss track, Big Zulu made it clear that he's not okay after Duncan cursed at him in the new song. The Mali Eningi hitmaker felt some type of way because, according to him, he kept 150 Bars clean. In 150 Bars, Big Zulu roasted the entire hip-hop industry, including Duncan.

5. King Misuzulu: Gauteng Woman Puts Her Name in the Hat, Wants to Be the 1st White Zulu Queen

King Misuzulu KaZwelinthini's kraal entering ceremony intrigued thousands of South Africans nationwide, with many people leaving their homes to witness the historic ceremony.

One Gauteng woman named Amelia was in KwaZulu-Natal to witness the Zulu King ascend to the throne and let Misuzulu know she is available for marriage.

In an interview with an eNCA reporter, Amelia was asked why she travelled to KwaZulu-Natal, and she explained that she heard that Misuzulu would be at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

