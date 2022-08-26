An innovative female farmer from KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has managed to bag R500k from the department of social development

Welile Gumede is an inspiring mom who used her child support grant to start growing vegetables while having no farming experience

The young woman’s farm had a turnover of R1.6 million annually, with the business creating work for more than 32 people

A single mother from KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), who runs a vegetable farming business called Azowel Farming Projects, has bagged R500 000 from the department of social development in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation.

Welile Gumede is an innovative female farmer. Image: welz_gumede/Instagram

Welile Gumede started farming vegetables over four years ago, using her child support grant to start her business.

The 30-year-old had no farming experience but won several awards for her work, with her company creating jobs for around 32 people and generating R1.6 million annually, IOL reported.

However, sadly, the innovative entrepreneur was one of many businesspeople affected by the KZN floods, with the money donated by the department of social development meant to assist her with rebuilding the enterprise.

Commenting on a post by Agriculture and Young, that honoured the young lady and spoke about the relief funds Welile received, many people expressed admiration for the young hun’s dedication.

Here are some of the coolest reactions from peeps:

Cya Mngoma said:

“I know this Lady. She is so dedicated and hands-on. I am happy to see her growing this much.”

Mamello H Makhobotloane wrote:

“Congratulations, darling. I’m so inspired.”

Boitumelo Nkuna added:

“Congrats, Welile. From zero to hero. That’s what farmers do.”

Sinazo Ndalasi Fihla is inspired:

“Beautiful, congratulations, sisi.”

Bathabile M Sibeko noted:

“Big up to you, girl.”

Source: Briefly News