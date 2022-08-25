King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's recent coronation will be celebrated and honoured by learners in KwaZulu-Natal

The department of education in the province plans to work with the king to ensure quality education is offered

Teachers and school staff have been encouraged to wear traditional attire along with learners on Tuesday, 30 August

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - In honour of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation, schools in KwaZulu-Natal have asked learners to don their traditional attire on Tuesday, 30 August. The department of education in the province released a statement asking learners to celebrate the new king.

Learners in KZN will celebrate the crowning of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini by wearing their traditional attire. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Member of the Executive Council for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Mbali Frazer dedicated the day to celebrate the historic event. According to TimesLIVE, the department has also encouraged teachers and school staff to wear traditional attire.

The department shared that it plans to work with the king to ensure quality education in the province. It added that the initiative forms part of the department’s commitment to honour the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The circulars added that the late king dedicated his time and resources towards improving the education offered in the province, SowetanLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans react to the proposal:

@xasoan said:

“It should be every day, this is Africa.”

@MqokozoVuyani commented:

“This needs to be applauded it is called self-love, our traditions are not only important on a heritage day only, but it should also be a common practice.”

@GreenLifeEU wrote:

“Viva AmaZulu.”

@Setlago_Monare added:

“Even every day is fine.”

King Misuzulu: Well wishes continue for newly crowned AmaZulu leader: “we are truly blessed”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported an array of colours and jubilation filled the air at the KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performed customs that declared him leader of the AmaZulu nation over the weekend.

The area saw a buzz of excitement and joy as the new king was ushered in to perform the all-important kraal ceremony. About 30 000 people, including politicians, royals and other special guests, attended the crowning celebration, according to SABC News.

Despite many challenges to getting to the throne, King Misuzulu was welcomed and recognised as the true heir.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News