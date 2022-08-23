A Durban University of Technology graduate rocked her IsiZulu cultural attire to her graduation ceremony recently

Siphesihle Khumalo obtained a Bachelor of Health Science in Nursing qualification and is the founder of Izimbali Ze-DUT

The 27-year-old woman is passionate about empowering other young women and expressed great delight in her achievement

One stunning Zulu girl graced the Durban University of Technology graduation stage the best way she saw fit – by fully embracing her rich culture.

Donned in IsiZulu cultural attire, Siphesihle Khumalo proudly collected her graduation ceremony Bachelor of Health Science in Nursing qualification recently.

Siphesihle Khumalo collected her Bachelor of Health Science in Nursing degree like the Zulu queen that she is. Image: Siphesihle Khumalo/LinkedIn

According to DUT, Khumalo is the leader and founder of the Izimbali Ze-DUT Virgins Club Society.

“I am the founder of Izimbali Ze-DUT and we have an aunt from Ashdown who tests our maidenhood every month. I established the club in 2017 when I started at DUT, to encourage other maidens to preserve their purity when studying at the university.

“It was to ensure that they continue with the teachings they received from their homes and continue going for maiden testing. I want to encourage maidens to be independent and to take pride in their purity until God blesses them with marriage or when they are independent enough to take care of themselves,” explained Khumalo.

The 27-year-old woman, shared images from the special day together with an emotional caption honouring her academic accomplishment.

“Isaiah 60:22 When the Time Is Right, I the Lord, Will Make It Happen. Durban University of Technology #graduationceremony. Bachelor of Health Science in Nursing. The feeling I had on this day I was feeling and seeing myself as Zulu Queen,” Khumalo wrote on LinkedIn.

Her online friends showered her with congratulations:

Trevor Mvundlela said:

“I love the attire. Congratulations .”

Sithembiso Sophy Gininda replied:

“You are a Zulu Queen indeed.”

Melusi Mthembu reacted:

“Love this, congratulations cc.”

