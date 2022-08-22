Zimbabwean-born woman, Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe made history in 2017 by becoming the youngest person in Africa to obtain a PhD at 23

Now, years later, the lovely woman is an associate professor at the University of Johannesburg

The inspiring woman has social media peeps wowed, celebrating her academic excellence and milestone

The youngest person to bag a PhD in Africa, Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe, has now been promoted to associate professor at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Musawenkosi is now an associate professor before the age of 30. Image: Tutu Kgobane/LinkedIn and Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe/Facebook.

In 2017, at 23, the Zimbabwean-born lady obtained her Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial and Organisational Psychology from North-West University (NWU).

Musawenkosi also obtained her bachelor’s, honours, and master’s degrees from NWU in human resource management.

Since then, the determined woman has been climbing the academic ladder and even held a post as a senior lecturer at the University of the Free State before working at UJ.

The newly minted professor was also honoured in an online post by LinkedIn user, Tutu Kgobane, who wrote:

“Congratulations, my sister. The youngest PhD graduate in Africa. She has now been appointed as a professor. Prof Musa! So proud of her.”

Commenting on the post, online users congratulated Musawenkosi and expressed how highly impressed they were with her amazing academic achievement.

Let’s take a look at some of the coolest reactions:

Boniwe Rolihlahla is inspired:

“Congratulations to Prof Musa. Truly inspiring indeed!”

Jeffrey Moleko reacted:

“Wow, outstanding performance.”

Monicca Thulisile Bhuda is hella wowed:

“At the age of 29.”

Khosi R wrote:

“Oh, my word. Job well done, Mbokodo. Tutu Kgobane, good job supporting your sisi, we need many like you.”

Reabetswe Holmes added:

“Congratulations, Prof Musa. She and I were housemates in varsity back in 2015. She was doing her second year of her master's degree while I was doing my honours degree. What a lovely lady.”

