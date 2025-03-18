Seasoned actor Sello Sebotsane is the latest star to jump on the Amapiano music train and went viral for it

A new video of the former Kings Of Joburg actor recording the song has gone viral on social media

Mzansi peeps have given their constructive criticism on his soon-to-be-released love song

Sello Sebotsane will be dropping his Amapiano music soon. Image: sellosebotsane

Source: Instagram

It started as a hate train, but people are now curious to see actor Sello Sebotsane release music. A new video of the former Kings of Joburg actor recording his debut Amapiano single has tongues wagging.

Sello records new music after venturing into Amapiano

South African actor Sello Sebotsane first went viral for his TikTok videos where he sang a few songs and often gave them his flair. At first, people expressed concerns over his mental health.

As he gained traction, some music producers saw an opportunity to bring him into the studio to record his new track.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a recent X video, Sello gives fans a taste of what the track sounds like. Watch the video posted by @MDNnewss below:

People are not too harsh on the former Stokvel star, but they think his voice could use a bit more polishing. More people are starting to see the vision, but they stated that he would thrive in deep house or a more laid-back genre.

His song has rich Amapiano beats with a jazzy feel to it, while his lyrics speak about love. Sello is known for his acting and he has collected multiple accolades.

Sello Sebotsane will be releasing a new Amapiano song. Image: sellosebotsane

Source: Instagram

Netizens give constructive criticism to Sello's music

As more clips of Sello's studio sessions go viral, people are beginning to warm up to the idea of him venturing into music. Peeps added suggestions while others criticised his songwriting skills. Haters assume he is going through a mid-life crisis while some internet users like his song.

Here are some of the reactions:

@NtokozoKaGoje said:

"Listen, I'm so hung up on you by Nastee Nev and Donald Sheffey. I would sign him, remove him from Amapiano and introduce him to deep house. The rest is history."

@SelloSamuel14 argued:

"He can't sing. Let us start from there."

@BassieBuzzing shared:

"Some people were right, definitely a deep house artist."

@nolomoifa mentioned:

"He sounds like the guy who sings that song, 'Don't you know, don't you know... I really wanna show you heaven'."

@Profesor_Axe shared:

"How I see it, he needs professional assistance. He looks like he has potential. He is energetic and his lyricism is promising. With proper mastering and the likes, he can go far."

@karaboYakoena laughed:

"They said celebrate him while he is still alive."

@Oracle5152 noted:

"Hate aside, Lord Sello is cooking actually."

@Innocentstak advised:

"He just needs someone to write for him."

@katli3v3 argued:

"I will get him a proper song writer, great team of musicians and producers. Then we cook strong. He's not bad at all."

@Poroza_ exclaimed:

"This guy is cooking!"

@Mark_Forty2 shared:

"The beat is absolute fire, the vocals aren't too bad."

Sello Sebotsane apologises to ex-wife Shoki Mmola

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sello Sebotsane apologised to his ex-wife Shoki Mmola and their children. A video of the actor saying his sincerest apology for causing them any harm went viral online.

People flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sebotsane's apology.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News