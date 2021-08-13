Aww: Rachel Kolisi Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Siya’s Sister: “We Love Her”

Rachel Kolisi has headed online to wish her sister-in-law a very happy 14th birthday

The rugby wife also included a few snaps of the pair having the absolute best time together on many different adventures

Mzansi took to the comments section, wishing the teenager well on her big day

Rachel Kolisi is showing her tiny sister-in-law some love for her 14th birthday, penning a sweet message to the teenager. Apparently, the sassy youngster packs a mean joke and really keeps the mom of two grounded.

Rachel Kolisi has penned a sweet message to Siya's little sister on her 14th birthday. Images: @rachel_kolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading online, @rachel_kolisi shared the heartfelt message along with a few cool snaps of their adventures together.

"Celebrating the one that humbles me like no other! Happy 14th birthday Liphelo. She’s always true to herself, and girl packs jokes like I’ve never seen before. We love her so so much," she captioned the post.

The birthday girl is Siya Kolisi's little sister and has certainly participated in many exploits with the family. Rachel posted several pictures of Liphelo- in one she's on a boat ride looking overjoyed and in anot her, she's holding her little niece or nephew with the utmost care.

Locals found the post really touching and headed to the comments section to wish Liphelo a very happy birthday.

Check out some of the reactions below:

cheslin15 said;

"Happy Birthday Pelo."

refiloemafusi said:

"Happy birthday to her, you such a beautiful soul Rachel."

nicola_clarke1976 said:

"Beautiful, have a wonderful birthday."

cdgeorge54 said:

"Happy 14th birthday princess."

