Senior government officials, including Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and deputy police minister Cassale Mathale, attended the funeral of Constable Keamogetsewe Buys

Buys and her two colleagues, constables Cebekhulu Linda and Boipelo Senoge, were found in the Hennops River after they disappeared on 23 April

Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola conveyed his condolences as the last of the three officers was laid to rest

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SAPS constable Keamogetswe Buys' funeral was held on 10 May. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE —The Deputy Minister of Police, Cassale Mathale and the Free State Premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, attended the funeral of South African Police Service (SAPS) Constable Keamogetswe Buys in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 10 May 2025. Buys and two of her colleagues, Constables Cebekhulu Linda and Boipelo Senoge, disappeared on 23 April 2025 and were found six days later.

Constable Keamogetswe Buys buried in Bloemfontein

Buys was buried in Bloemfontein after the police gave her an official funeral. The memorial service was held at Grasslands Community Hall, and she was buried at the Thaba Nchu Cemetery. Her two colleagues, Constables Cebekhulu Linda and Boipelo Senoge, were buried earlier this week.

Keamogetswe Buys' colleagues were her pallbearers. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Masemola salutes Keamogetswe Buys

The National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said Buys served SAPS passionately.

"When we deployed her to Limpopo province to be part of Operation Vala Umgodi, which, which focuses on tackling illicit mining activities, she complied like a well-trained and disciplined police officer and a true servant of the people determined to make a difference in our country, irrespective of far-flung it was and how distant she was from her loved ones," she said.

What happened to the officers?

The three constables were last seen at the Kranskop Toll Plaza. The officers were on the way to their deployment from Bloemfontein to Limpopo. They travelled in a white VW Polo, and the car's tracking system and phones were off.

The police found their bodies in the Hennops River in Tshwane on 29 April, six days after they disappeared. The police also found the car they were travelling in the Hennops River.

