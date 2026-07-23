Litlhonofatso honoured the late Seputla Sebogodi by sharing a heartwarming throwback TikTok showing the pair smiling and enjoying a playful moment together

The actors, who were both cast in Scandal! appeared to share a warm bond that left fans emotional

Social media users filled the comments section with heartfelt condolences while praising the touching tribute to Seputla Sebogodi

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Litlhonofatso shared a heartwarming throwback TikTok with the late Seputla Sebogodi. Image: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Facebook

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi continues to be remembered by colleagues and fans following his death. Young actor Litlhonofatso paid tribute by sharing a heartwarming throwback TikTok showing the pair sharing a lighthearted moment together. The touching clip reminded many social media users of the late star's warmth and the positive impact he had on those he worked with.

Throwback video captures special bond

In the TikTok video, Seputla and Litlhonofatso are seen standing side by side, smiling brightly at the camera. The clip captures a playful and wholesome interaction, with the two appearing relaxed and genuinely happy in each other's company.

The video quickly attracted attention from fans who appreciated seeing another side of the late actor, whose career spanned decades in the South African entertainment industry.

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See the heartwarming throw back video in the TikTok post below:

They shared the screen on Scandal!

Seputla Sebogodi and Litlhonofatso were both cast members on Scandal!, where viewers watched them bring their respective characters to life. Their latest throwback moment gave fans another glimpse of the connection they shared away from the cameras.

Many viewers described the clip as a beautiful memory, saying it reflected the kindness and mentorship Seputla was known for throughout his career.

Fans send heartfelt condolences

Fans flooded the comments with RIP messages after watching the touching throwback. Image: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Instagram

The comments section was soon flooded with messages of sympathy and remembrance. Many fans wrote:

"RIP"

While others offered heartfelt condolences to Seputla's family, friends and colleagues.

Several social media users also thanked Litlhonofatso for sharing the special memory, saying it was a fitting way to honour the veteran actor's legacy. The throwback video has become another reminder of the lasting impression Seputla Sebogodi left on South African television and on the people fortunate enough to work alongside him.

Mseleku remembers legendary actor with heartfelt tribute

Recently Briefly News reported that reality TV star Musa Mseleku has paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi following his passing. Sharing an emotional post on social media, Mseleku reflected on the late actor's impact on South African television and the entertainment industry, describing him as a legend whose work inspired many.

Fans and fellow celebrities also joined in mourning Sebogodi, celebrating his remarkable legacy and the unforgettable roles that made him a household name.

Source: Briefly News