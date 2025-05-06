Portfolio Committee Rejects Deputy Minister’s Bid To Summon MacG Over Minnie Dlamini Comments
- The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities turned down Deputy Minister Stevie Letsike's request to summon MacG to Parliament
- Letsike, the deputy minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, wanted MacG to appear before Parliament to account for his statements against Minnie Dlamini
- Committee member and Economic Freedom Fighters member Sihle Lonzi slammed Letsike for her alleged silence on other matters affecting women
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has on 6 May 2025 rejected the deputy minister of Women, youth and Persons with Disabilities Steve Letsike's bid to summon controversial podcaster MacG to Parliament. This was after MacG made unsavoury comments about Minenhle Dlamini.
What did the Portfolio Committee say?
Committee member and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Sihle Lonzi posted a clip of the Portfolio Committee's sitting on his @SihleLonzi X account. Lonzi called Letsike's request to summon MacG as political grandstanding, populism and selective activism.
The sitting was virtual, and Lonzi slammed Letsike. He said Letsike was silent when a 13-year-old gave birth in Seshego Hospital in Limpopo on 25 December 2024.
Lonzi said during the height of activism surrounding Cwecwe's rape case, he did not see Letsike's activism. The EFF member added that when the victims of televangelist Timothy Omotoso, who was acquitted of rape and kidnapping charges in April did not receive justice, Letsike was largely silent. He also slammed her for saying she will summon MacG to Parliament.
"I don't know this minister. I'm seeing this minister for the first time. Why must parliament be dragged into this case? We never see them when very sensitive issues in South Africa come when we are dealing with violence against women, he said.
View the X video here:
What you need to know about the MacG and Minnie Dlamini saga
- MacG's wife, Naledi Monamodi, was trolled on social media after MacG made the unpleasant remarks about Minenhle Dlamini
- MacG's co-host, Sol Phenduka, was dragged after MacG's comments about Dlamini sparked outrage
- South Africans called on Dlamini to file a lawsuit against MacG for his comments
- Veteran radio presenter Penny Lebyane slammed MacG amid the saga surrounding the Podcast and Chill host and Minnie
Nota Baloy stands with MacG
In a related article, Briefly News reported that music executive Nota Baloyi said he supported MacG. this was after MacG earned social media users' ire for speaking unpleasantly about Minnie Dlamini.
Baloyi said MacG was not wrong for commenting on Dlamini's odour, as women have done the same to men. Some South Africans supported MacG and Nota's statements.
"Indeed, even the same Minnie Dlamini who people are defending spoke badly about MacG, but no one said anything about it."
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za