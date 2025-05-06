The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities turned down Deputy Minister Stevie Letsike's request to summon MacG to Parliament

Letsike, the deputy minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, wanted MacG to appear before Parliament to account for his statements against Minnie Dlamini

Committee member and Economic Freedom Fighters member Sihle Lonzi slammed Letsike for her alleged silence on other matters affecting women

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

EFF member Sihle Lonzi slammed Stevie Letsike in Parliament. Images: Pablo Barrera/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images and Sihle Lonzi/ Facebook

Source: UGC

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has on 6 May 2025 rejected the deputy minister of Women, youth and Persons with Disabilities Steve Letsike's bid to summon controversial podcaster MacG to Parliament. This was after MacG made unsavoury comments about Minenhle Dlamini.

What did the Portfolio Committee say?

Committee member and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Sihle Lonzi posted a clip of the Portfolio Committee's sitting on his @SihleLonzi X account. Lonzi called Letsike's request to summon MacG as political grandstanding, populism and selective activism.

The sitting was virtual, and Lonzi slammed Letsike. He said Letsike was silent when a 13-year-old gave birth in Seshego Hospital in Limpopo on 25 December 2024.

Lonzi said during the height of activism surrounding Cwecwe's rape case, he did not see Letsike's activism. The EFF member added that when the victims of televangelist Timothy Omotoso, who was acquitted of rape and kidnapping charges in April did not receive justice, Letsike was largely silent. He also slammed her for saying she will summon MacG to Parliament.

Steve Letsike was slammed for wanting to summon MacG to Parliament. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I don't know this minister. I'm seeing this minister for the first time. Why must parliament be dragged into this case? We never see them when very sensitive issues in South Africa come when we are dealing with violence against women, he said.

View the X video here:

What you need to know about the MacG and Minnie Dlamini saga

Nota Baloy stands with MacG

In a related article, Briefly News reported that music executive Nota Baloyi said he supported MacG. this was after MacG earned social media users' ire for speaking unpleasantly about Minnie Dlamini.

Baloyi said MacG was not wrong for commenting on Dlamini's odour, as women have done the same to men. Some South Africans supported MacG and Nota's statements.

"Indeed, even the same Minnie Dlamini who people are defending spoke badly about MacG, but no one said anything about it."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News