ANC Members Reportedly Back Patrice Motsepe as President for 2027
- Senior members of the African National Congress are reportedly shadow-campaigning for billionaire Patrice Motsepe to be the party's next president
- The party heads into its next elective conference, and contenders for the presidency include Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi
- Party insiders envision an ANC with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu as the deputy president and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane as the secretary-general, with Motsepe at the helm
JOHANNESBURG — Senior members of the African National Congress (ANC) are reportedly pushing for billionaire Patrice Motsepe to be the next president of the ANC when it elects its next leader in 2027.
Patrice Motsepe as ANC president?
According to The South African, ANC insiders have already envisioned Motsepe as the next ANC leader with Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu as his deputy, and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane as the secretary general. Some within the party consider Motsepe's potential candidacy as an opportunity for the party to be rejuvenated. His clean public record and management skills count in his favour.
Some have added that his experience in corporate governance could serve him well in political leadership. However, he is not the only contender for the throne of the ANC. Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also reportedly eyed the position of the ANC leadership. However, a leadership battle between him and Mashatile has been raging in the background.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi has been caught in the middle between the two. He has previously denied interest in any position within the ANC's top eight. He said he was more interested in learning about leadership and did not have any aspirations to lead the ANC yet.
South Africans roast ANC
Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook post were disappointed in the ANC, and some discussed Motsepe's leadership skills in the political arena.
Sandiso Clement Nhlapo said:
"So it runs in the Motsepe, Radebe and Ramaphosa families. They wanna take turns in governing the country. They all want a piece of the pie called SA."
Thabo Chabedi said:
"I support Sundowns and his success speaks for itself, but not as the President of South Africa."
Muzala Shinka said:
"ANC has departed from its mission. It is now totally captured. Good job."
Gerald Jonkers said:
"He will not be a good candidate. He is already benefiting as the brother-in-law of CR."
Riri Solomon said:
"He should refuse. Politics is a dirty game. They want to soil his name."
