The Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications, Khusela Diko, has called for the podcast industry to be regulated in South Africa

This was after controversial podcaster MacG was slammed for his negative comments on Minenhle Dlamini's genitalia

Diko said it is important that the government's legislation responds to the challenges MacG's backlash highlighted, and many South Africans slammed her comments

JOHANNESBURG — The Portfolio Committee on Communication chairperson Khusela Diko's call for podcasts to be regulated was not well received by South Africans. Her statements come after Podcast and Chill host MacGyver 'MacG' Mukwevho commented on Minenhle Dlamini's private parts.

Committee chairperson comments on regulation

According to SABC News, Diko said that many of the country's laws are outdated and that there is need for institutions that will be established as watchdogs over podcasts. She said victims of hate speech on podcasts do not have channels to lodge formal complaints.

Diko said the country must have ways that are accessible to those who want to raise issues with podcasts. She said recently, citizens have gone to court to fight against defamation or hate speech, and noted that not everyone can afford litigation. The chairperson said the question of expanding podcasts to broadcasting would require the law to be introduced into the conversation.

Diko added that the backlash MacG faced highlighted the need to address issues raised by the podcasting industry. MacG received backlash when he commented on Dlamino's love life and why he believes she allegedly struggles to maintain relationships.

What you need to know about the MacG and Minnie saga

South Africans slam regulation statements

Netizens weighing in on SABC News' Facebook post were unhappy with Diko's statement.

Mvuselelo Dule said:

"Government is failing to regulate the taxi industry where they can make money. They would rather run after an individual that they didn't sponsor."

Mpho Casrol Malakoane said:

"The South African government is failing its people. There are more pressing and important issues that need attention, and this is not one of them."

Muyanalo John said:

"In our parliament, there is no committee for potholes and no real focus on basic service delivery."

Nhlanghla Womfana Mnisi asked:

"Where was the same committee when Minnie insulted Khune, or is it permitted for ladies to insult men about their private parts?"

