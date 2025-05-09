Carl Niehaus said that Orania and Kleinfontein needed to be eradicated as they threatened nation-building

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made the comment on a national assembly debate

Many white South Africans criticised Niehaus for his comments about the two white-only settlements

Carl Niehaus believes that Orania and Kleinfontein are a threat to nation-building and need to be eradicated. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Carl Niehaus has described Orania and Kleinfontein as “insidious dangers” to national building.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made the comment during a national assembly debate on 9 May 2025.

The debate was about enclaves like Orania and Kleinfontein in post-Apartheid South Africa, and whether this was a threat to nation-building.

Carl Niehaus was part of the group of EFF members that marched to Kleinfontein. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Niehaus says white-only enclaves must be eradicated

Speaking during the debate, which the EFF sponsored, Niehaus called Orania and Kleinfontein an "insidious danger" to nation building.

The EFF has previously criticised Orania's existence, while South Africans defended it. They also marched to Kleinfontein, saying that it promoted racial segregation. They have now taken their fight to Parliament, calling for the settlements to be dismantled.

"These enclaves are a mortal threat to the very soul of our nation and nation-building. They must be eradicated," Niehaus said.

It wasn’t just the EFF that had issues with the two settlements, as other political parties also expressed concern about Orania and Kleinfontein.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Joy Maimela said that both settlements needed to be closely scrutinised.

"Such enclaves pose a serious threat to the progress we have made since 1994, and they must be critically examined for what they truly represent," Maimela said.

South Africans unhappy with Niehaus’ statements

The comments made by Niehaus didn’t sit well with many white South Africans who voiced their unhappiness with him picking on Orania and Kleinfontein.

Elsabé Wait said:

“No one is interested in his opinion.”

Judy King stated:

“He always looks so miserable, he must be an absolute delight to live with.”

Cecile Kemp added:

“Ag shame, Carl Niehaus, you are more pathetic than Malema.”

Winston Palmer said:

“Carl is just following the money.”

Cynthia Askew stated:

“Nation building. They don't have a clue what it means.”

Lyn Sproule suggested:

“Do something productive for a change, instead of always shouting.”

Andrew Franklin said:

“ANC/EFF/MK and folks like Niehaus are an insidious danger to nation building.”

Colleen Smith Williams asked:

“Who cares what he thinks anyway?”

EFF Northern Cape leader wants to be first black resident of Orania

Briefly News reported that Shadrack Tlhaole stated that he wanted to be the first black resident of Orania.

Tlhaole made the comment as the EFF in the Northern Cape called for a review of Orania's existence.

The party marched to the premier's office over its unhappiness with the whites-only settlement.

