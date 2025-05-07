Delegates from AfriForum and the African National Congress met to discuss recent tensions between the two

The two sides have been at loggerheads since AfriForum approached Donald Trump about South Africa

Some South Africans welcomed the meeting, while others were not sure it would solve anything

Delegates from the ANC and AfriForum sat down to discuss some of the tensions between the two. Image: @_mashesha/ Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – AfriForum and the African National Congress (ANC) have finally sat down to air out their differences.

The lobby group and the political party have been at loggerheads since February 2025, when AfriForum supported Donald Trump’s claims that terrible things were happening in South Africa.

The President of the United States of America claimed that the government was confiscating land and treating a certain section of the population very poorly.

AfriForum also pushed the narrative of white genocide and called for America to punish only ANC leaders, and not South Africans as a whole.

AfriForum and ANC delegates meet

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the ANC confirmed that it had met with members of AfriForum and its affiliates in Johannesburg on 6 May 2025.

The ANC were also joined by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) for the meeting. The PAC facilitated the talks.

In the statement, the ANC claimed that the talks were robust and frank and that the dialogue was an indication that South Africans needed to collectively confront the challenges facing the country.

“The parties have identified issues around which we are committed to finding South African solutions, in the interest of a diverse and unified nation,” the statement read.

You can view the full statement below.

Lobby groups’ previous criticisms of the SA government

A delegation from AfriForum and Solidarity met with representatives of Donald Trump's administration in Washington. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on the meeting

Social media users were divided by the news of the meeting. While some argued that it was a good thing, others argued for and against AfriForum’s previous claims about the country.

Thabo Mashiloane said:

“It’s in the best interest of South Africa for them to meet. Forget egos, and think about SA.”

Lesedi Lesedi stated:

“Yes, I agree 100% to that meeting so that the ANC can tell them they are not stopping land expropriation. Danko.”

Evert Brand Snr said:

“It’s not disinformation, but an inconvenient truth for the ANC.”

Tembani Mgquba asked:

“AfriForum meant every word they said about SA and are unapologetic about it, so why are you running after them?”

Christopher Reynolds claimed:

“This will be a complete waste of time. The ANC will do all the talking/barking/bullying and will not listen to a word said to them.”

Mudeki Koti-ramananga Chamango added:

“Meaning that the ANC has nothing better to attend to. We have serious problems. AfriForum is just attention seekers.”

Eddie Rabie noted:

“A coin has three sides; mine, yours, and the truth.”

Xolani Khabazela added:

“Nothing more powerful than sitting down and talking.”

AfriForum blames ANC for Trump's tariff hike

Briefly News also reported that the lobby group blamed the ANC for Trump’s tariff increase.

The US President imposed a 10% tariff on many countries but a 30% tariff on South Africa in April 2025.

Trump imposed a higher tariff on South Africa, maintaining that terrible things were happening in the country.

