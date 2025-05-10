South Africa's U20 side, Amajita, secured their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing top of Group A, following a 1-1 draw with Zambia in their final group match

Kutlwano Letlhaku opened the scoring for Amajita in the 8th minute, but Zambia hit back just four minutes later through Bonephanseo Phiri, setting up a tense and evenly matched first half filled with chances for both sides

With Amajita, Egypt and Sierra Leone all finishing on seven points, South Africa progressed as group winners due to a superior goal difference and will now face DR Congo in the quarter-finals – a match that could seal their place at the FIFA U20 World Cup if they advance

South Africa’s U20 national team, Amajita, have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-1 draw with Zambia at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Friday night. Raymond Mdaka’s charges entered the match needing just a point to advance, with all three Group A contenders — Amajita, Zambia, and hosts Egypt — still in contention for two knockout spots. The Pharaohs faced Tanzania in the other final group fixture and took an early lead, keeping the pressure on.

Letlhaku opens the scoring before Zambia hit back

Amajita struck first in the eighth minute through Kutlwano Letlhaku after a well-worked counter-attack. Jody Ah-Shene’s pinpoint long ball found Mfundo Vilakazi, who skilfully lifted it to Letlhaku. The forward made no mistake, rifling past Levison Banda. However, Zambia responded swiftly. Just four minutes later, David Hamansenya’s surge down the left flank led to a precise cross that Bonephanseo Phiri turned home to level the match at 1-1.

End-to-end first half with missed chances

South Africa’s Langelihle Phili looked lively on the left, creating several opportunities. Joseph Sabobo and Philimon Chilimina also had chances for Zambia, while Amajita goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe produced key saves to deny Chileshe and Mandanji before the break. Both teams went into half-time level, with Zambia knowing they needed a win as Egypt were leading Tanzania in the simultaneous fixture.

Second-Half battle as Zambia search for winner

Mdaka introduced Patrick Autata at the break, and the substitute quickly made an impact with attempts from range. Phili remained a threat but couldn’t find the target. Zambia pushed forward as the clock ticked down. Joseph Banda spurned a golden chance on the hour, while Eliya Mandanji and Pascal Phiri also fired off target. South Africa held firm, with Smythe-Lowe managing late pressure from a dangerous free kick.

South Africa to face DR Congo in knockouts

With Egypt, Zambia and South Africa all finishing on seven points, Amajita topped Group A thanks to a superior goal difference. The result sets up a quarter-final clash against DR Congo. Victory in that fixture will not only secure a semi-final spot but also qualification for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup — a major incentive for Mdaka’s impressive young side.

