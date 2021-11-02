Euphonic saw an old clip of him and the late Killer Kau that left him feeling overwhelmed with emotions

Sharing the clip on social media, Euphonic made it clear that life is not fair and he wishes Killer Kau was still here

Fans were taken aback by the post and let Euphonic know what a vital role he played in Killer Kau’s career and success

Euphonic, aka DJ Themba, took time to remember the late South African rapper, dancer and record producer Killer Kau.

DJ Euphonik has taken to his Twitter account to remember the late Killer Kau. Image: @euphonik

Source: Instagram

Having passed away in a tragic car accident just a few months back (September, 2021), Kau’s death came as a major shock.

Taking to social media, Euphonic shared an old clip of him and Kau that they had taken just after they finished cooking up a saucy track, reported ZAlebs. While these memories are dear, they also hit hard.

Euphonic posted:

Yoh, this hit people in the feels. With the wound of Kau’s death still being hella fresh, fans were overcome with emotion when watching the clip. Life definitely is not always fair, however, we need to choose to see hold onto the best bits.

Fans let Euphonic know that he was given great moments with Kau and should hold on to them and smile.

@KhulCalvin said:

“Euphonik! I respect and praise the ground you walk on Bro! You are trendsetter and have broken the boundaries that a black man in SA thought they had! The hate some give is proof of the life you live! #ForTheLoveOfHouse #Namanje”

@dehiitman_ preached:

“Be happy that you have contributed positively not only in his life but to everyone who benefited directly and indirectly✊.”

@macbhengu clapped:

@LANGELIHLELIHL2 got emotional:

Sakhile 'Killer Kau' Hlatshwayo was laid to rest on 15 August 2021 and his funeral was put on live stream for all to join in, reported Briefly News. Euphonik is one of those who spoke for his dear friend.

He tragically passed away in a car accident on 9 August along with five other people, a number of them fellow Amapiano artists.

They were on the way to Rustenberg to perform at a gig when they allegedly attempted to overtake a car and collided with another vehicle.

Source: Briefly.co.za