Euphonik Praised at Killer Kau's Funeral: "He Really Changed Killer Kau’s Life"

DJ Euphonik trended on social media on Sunday, 15 August during late Amapiano artist Killer Kau's funeral

The popular DJ was praised for the role he played in Killer Kau's career after he produced his first hit, Tholukuthi Hey

Euphonik saw Killer Kau doing a freestyle in a viral video and got him in studio to record his first professional track that made him popular

DJ Euphonik has been praised for the role he played in Killer Kau's career. The popular DJ gave the late Amapiano artist his very first hit, Thokuthuthi Hey.

Killer Kau was laid to rest on Sunday, 15 August. Kau, Mpura and three other artists who were in the same car passed away when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

Euphonik was praised at Killer Kau's funeral. Image: @euphonik, @killerkau_rsa

According to ZAlebs, during Killer Kau's funeral, Euphonik was acknowledged for discovering the young musician. Euphonik got Killer Kau in studio after a video of Kau freestyling to a Destruction Boys beat trended on social media.

Briefly News compiled some Twitter posts from tweeps who also applauded speakers at the funeral for showing love to Euphonik. Check out the comments below:

@sbudapawl_ said:

"Give Euphonik his flowers while he still can smell them. He really changed Killer Kau’s life. He definitely knows how to spot a talent. God bless him."

@PhilMphela said:

"Finally, someone acknowledges Euphonik’s contribution in changing #KillerKau’s life. That was nice."

@GingerPepsi_Dee added:

"#KillerKauFuneral it was a great send off and the acknowledgement of the role DJ Euphonik played in his life immaculate."

Video of Killer Kau talking about death surfaces online

In related news, Briefly News reported that late Amapiano artist Killer Kau was apparently not afraid of death. A video of the yanos star talking about death surfaced recently on social media.

In the trending clip, the musician claims that he isn't afraid of passing away. He hilariously expressed that his biggest worry was being left behind buried at a cemetery while other people go out to drink. In the clip, Kau says:

"The next thing you go out to drink. Haaah! While I'm in the coffin very thirsty, Damn it, father God help me."

Killer Kau, Mpura and three other upcoming Amapiano artists who were in their vehicle passed away a few days ago when they were involved in a head-on collision.

Social media users have suggested that Kau predicted his own death because he filmed the video a few days before his tragic passing.

Source: Briefly.co.za