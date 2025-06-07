Cynthia Rowley's net worth: How the designer built her fashion empire

As of 2025, Cynthia Rowley's net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. She launched her fashion brand, the Cynthia Rowley Collection, in 1988 and went on to achieve major success. Cynthia has shared her approach to fashion and design, stating:

Fashion is meant to be fun, so I try to make clothes that make people feel optimistic.

Cynthia Rowley at Cipriani South Street in New York City (L). Cynthia Rowley at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City (R). Photo: Mike Pont/Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cynthia Rowley is an American fashion designer, author and entrepreneur .

. She owns the fashion and lifestyle brand, Cynthia Rowley.

The fashion designer has also invested in real estate , which has added to her earnings.

, which has added to her earnings. She has partnered with major retailers, such as Target.

Cynthia is also a best-selling author and has appeared on numerous TV shows.

Cynthia Rowley's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Rowley Date of birth 29 July 1968 Age 56 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Barrington, Illinois, United States Current residence Washington Heights, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Height 5'5'' (165 cm) Weight 124 Ibs (55 kg) Father Ed Rowley Mother Clementine Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Bill Powers Children Kit Keenan, Gigi Clementine Education School of the Art Institute of Chicago (BFA) Profession Fashion designer, author, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Exploring Cynthia Rowley's net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The List, the American fashion designer has an alleged net worth of $100 million. She has amassed this wealth through her successful fashion brand, product expansions, major retail partnerships, and smart investments.

On 24 April 2024, during an interview with INKL, Cynthia Rowley highlighted the spirit behind her designs, saying:

I create clothes designed to bring joy to your life. We have always been known for our colours and prints; colour therapy is real, it elevates your mood.

Five fast facts about Cynthia Rowley. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Cynthia Rowley make her money?

Kit Keenan, from The Bachelor's mom, has built a diverse and successful career in the fashion industry, allowing her to generate income from multiple sources. Here is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels.

Fashion career

Cynthia Rowley began her fashion journey while studying at the Art Institute of Chicago. She founded her fashion line in the early 1980s with a $3,000 loan from her grandmother. In 1988, she officially incorporated the Cynthia Rowley Collection.

The fashion brand began as a women's clothing line and later expanded to include accessories, shoes, cosmetics, perfume, handbags, and eyewear. It now has numerous stores around the world, including locations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Cynthia Rowley at the 2023 Public Art Fund party at Metropolitan Pavilion on 2 May 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Rowley's stylish touch in the home decor world

Besides fashion, Cynthia Rowley has made a name for herself in the home decor industry. Her home collection includes tableware, linens, and decorative accessories that reflect her fashion-forward approach.

As per the line's official website, she has collaborated on limited-edition home decor pieces, such as quilted place mats, napkins, and oven mittens.

Rowley's designs often feature artistic prints and luxurious textures. In 2003, Cynthia introduced a home accessories line called Swell at Target, based on a book series she co-wrote. In 2011, she debuted Mr. Powers, a limited menswear line named after her husband.

The fashion designer also presents her collections twice a year at New York Fashion Week, and her signature stores are located in New York City, Montauk, Houston, Greenwich (CT), and Newport Beach, along with her online store.

Cynthia Rowley's house and real estate investments

Cynthia Rowley has also invested in real estate, particularly in New York City's West Village. In 2014, Rowley purchased a 6,000-square-foot townhouse for approximately $11 million. In 2019, she sold the property for $14 million.

Cynthia Rowley at Focus Features' "Inside" New York Screening at Metrograph on 28 February 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Rowley acquired a townhouse in 2004 for about $2.5 million. This property has served as her residence. As per Curbed, in 2016, the fashion designer also purchased a 19-foot-wide townhouse on Bleecker Street for $8.9 million.

Cynthia Rowley's television career

Cynthia Rowley has made several television appearances, often bringing her fashion expertise to reality shows and talk shows. According to her IMDb profile, she has been a judge on programs such as Project Runway, America's Next Top Model, 24 Hour Catwalk, and HGTV Star.

Beyond judging, she has also appeared on popular talk shows such as The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, and The Late Show with David Letterman. Additionally, she had a cameo on Gossip Girl.

Cynthia Rowley at Sotheby's on 21 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Rowley as an author

Cynthia Rowley has authored several books, often reflecting her fashion and lifestyle. Some of her notable works include:

Swell: A Girl's Guide to the Good Life

Home Swell Home

Swell Holiday

The Swell Dressed Party

Slim: A Fantasy Memoir

Frequently asked questions

How old is Cynthia Rowley?

Cynthia Rowley (age 56 years as of May 2025) was born on 29 July 1968, to her parents, Ed Rowley and Clementine, in Barrington, Illinois, United States.

Why is Cynthia Rowley famous?

She is famous for creating fun, stylish clothes and building a fashion brand known for its colourful and creative designs.

Is Cynthia Rowley a luxury brand?

Cynthia Rowley owns what is considered a contemporary fashion brand, not a traditional luxury brand like Chanel or Gucci.

Cynthia Rowley and Bill Powers at The Nanny Diaries special screening dinner at Swifty's on 13 August 2007 in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

Who is Cynthia Rowley's husband?

The American author is married to William (Bill) Powers, an art dealer, writer, and gallery owner. They tied the knot in 2005.

Who is Cynthia Rowley's ex-husband?

Cynthia was married twice before tying the knot with Bill Powers. Her first marriage was to photographer Tom Sullivan, who passed away in 1994. In 1996, she married interior designer William Keenan Jr., but they later divorced.

How many children does Cynthia Rowley have?

The fashion guru has two daughters: Kit Keenan, born in 1999, from her marriage to William Keenan Jr. and Gigi Clementine Powers with her current husband, Bill Powers.

Cynthia Rowley's net worth is impressive, reflecting decades of dedication, creativity, and smart business choices. Most of her earnings come from her fashion and lifestyle brand, Cynthia Rowley Collection.

