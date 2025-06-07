Cynthia Rowley's net worth: How the designer built her fashion empire
As of 2025, Cynthia Rowley's net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. She launched her fashion brand, the Cynthia Rowley Collection, in 1988 and went on to achieve major success. Cynthia has shared her approach to fashion and design, stating:
Fashion is meant to be fun, so I try to make clothes that make people feel optimistic.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Cynthia Rowley's profile summary
- Exploring Cynthia Rowley's net worth in 2025
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- Cynthia Rowley is an American fashion designer, author and entrepreneur.
- She owns the fashion and lifestyle brand, Cynthia Rowley.
- The fashion designer has also invested in real estate, which has added to her earnings.
- She has partnered with major retailers, such as Target.
- Cynthia is also a best-selling author and has appeared on numerous TV shows.
Cynthia Rowley's profile summary
|Full name
|Cynthia Rowley
|Date of birth
|29 July 1968
|Age
|56 years old (as of May 2025)
|Place of birth
|Barrington, Illinois, United States
|Current residence
|Washington Heights, New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Height
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Weight
|124 Ibs (55 kg)
|Father
|Ed Rowley
|Mother
|Clementine
|Siblings
|2
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Bill Powers
|Children
|Kit Keenan, Gigi Clementine
|Education
|School of the Art Institute of Chicago (BFA)
|Profession
|Fashion designer, author, entrepreneur
|Social media
Exploring Cynthia Rowley's net worth in 2025
According to Celebrity Net Worth and The List, the American fashion designer has an alleged net worth of $100 million. She has amassed this wealth through her successful fashion brand, product expansions, major retail partnerships, and smart investments.
On 24 April 2024, during an interview with INKL, Cynthia Rowley highlighted the spirit behind her designs, saying:
I create clothes designed to bring joy to your life. We have always been known for our colours and prints; colour therapy is real, it elevates your mood.
How does Cynthia Rowley make her money?
Kit Keenan, from The Bachelor's mom, has built a diverse and successful career in the fashion industry, allowing her to generate income from multiple sources. Here is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels.
Fashion career
Cynthia Rowley began her fashion journey while studying at the Art Institute of Chicago. She founded her fashion line in the early 1980s with a $3,000 loan from her grandmother. In 1988, she officially incorporated the Cynthia Rowley Collection.
The fashion brand began as a women's clothing line and later expanded to include accessories, shoes, cosmetics, perfume, handbags, and eyewear. It now has numerous stores around the world, including locations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
Cynthia Rowley's stylish touch in the home decor world
Besides fashion, Cynthia Rowley has made a name for herself in the home decor industry. Her home collection includes tableware, linens, and decorative accessories that reflect her fashion-forward approach.
As per the line's official website, she has collaborated on limited-edition home decor pieces, such as quilted place mats, napkins, and oven mittens.
Rowley's designs often feature artistic prints and luxurious textures. In 2003, Cynthia introduced a home accessories line called Swell at Target, based on a book series she co-wrote. In 2011, she debuted Mr. Powers, a limited menswear line named after her husband.
The fashion designer also presents her collections twice a year at New York Fashion Week, and her signature stores are located in New York City, Montauk, Houston, Greenwich (CT), and Newport Beach, along with her online store.
Cynthia Rowley's house and real estate investments
Cynthia Rowley has also invested in real estate, particularly in New York City's West Village. In 2014, Rowley purchased a 6,000-square-foot townhouse for approximately $11 million. In 2019, she sold the property for $14 million.
Rowley acquired a townhouse in 2004 for about $2.5 million. This property has served as her residence. As per Curbed, in 2016, the fashion designer also purchased a 19-foot-wide townhouse on Bleecker Street for $8.9 million.
Cynthia Rowley's television career
Cynthia Rowley has made several television appearances, often bringing her fashion expertise to reality shows and talk shows. According to her IMDb profile, she has been a judge on programs such as Project Runway, America's Next Top Model, 24 Hour Catwalk, and HGTV Star.
Beyond judging, she has also appeared on popular talk shows such as The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, and The Late Show with David Letterman. Additionally, she had a cameo on Gossip Girl.
Cynthia Rowley as an author
Cynthia Rowley has authored several books, often reflecting her fashion and lifestyle. Some of her notable works include:
- Swell: A Girl's Guide to the Good Life
- Home Swell Home
- Swell Holiday
- The Swell Dressed Party
- Slim: A Fantasy Memoir
Frequently asked questions
How old is Cynthia Rowley?
Cynthia Rowley (age 56 years as of May 2025) was born on 29 July 1968, to her parents, Ed Rowley and Clementine, in Barrington, Illinois, United States.
Why is Cynthia Rowley famous?
She is famous for creating fun, stylish clothes and building a fashion brand known for its colourful and creative designs.
Is Cynthia Rowley a luxury brand?
Cynthia Rowley owns what is considered a contemporary fashion brand, not a traditional luxury brand like Chanel or Gucci.
Who is Cynthia Rowley's husband?
The American author is married to William (Bill) Powers, an art dealer, writer, and gallery owner. They tied the knot in 2005.
Who is Cynthia Rowley's ex-husband?
Cynthia was married twice before tying the knot with Bill Powers. Her first marriage was to photographer Tom Sullivan, who passed away in 1994. In 1996, she married interior designer William Keenan Jr., but they later divorced.
How many children does Cynthia Rowley have?
The fashion guru has two daughters: Kit Keenan, born in 1999, from her marriage to William Keenan Jr. and Gigi Clementine Powers with her current husband, Bill Powers.
Cynthia Rowley's net worth is impressive, reflecting decades of dedication, creativity, and smart business choices. Most of her earnings come from her fashion and lifestyle brand, Cynthia Rowley Collection.
READ ALSO: Natasha Joubert: The biography and profile of Miss SA 2023
Briefly.co.za published an article about Natasha Joubert, a South African model, fashion designer, and beauty pageant winner.
Natasha was crowned the second runner-up in the 2020 Miss South Africa contest. She contested the Miss Universe title and was crowned Miss South Africa in 2023.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com