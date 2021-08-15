Mzansi Bids Sakhile ‘Killer Kau’ Hlatshwayo Farewell as He Is Laid to Rest

Sakhile 'Killer Kau' Hlatshwayo's funeral was live-streamed, he was laid to rest on Sunday morning

He tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident that claimed the lives of six people, including other Amapiano artists

Social media users bid their final farewells to the artist who will be sorely missed by those who loved him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sakhile 'Killer Kau' Hlatshwayo will be buried today and his funeral will be live-streamed.

He tragically passed away in a car accident on 9 August along with five other people, a number of them fellow Amapiano artists.

Sakhile 'Killer Kau' Hlatshwayo will be sorely missed by those who loved him. Photo credit: @killerkau_rsa

Source: Instagram

They were on the way to Rustenberg to perform at a gig when they allegedly attempted to overtake a car and collided with another vehicle.

The funeral will be available to watch on YouTube.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users say their final farewells to Killer Kau

@ObForSHort:

"Killer Kau’s death is really affecting me and I knew nothing about the guy. He just looked so loving, so joyful. And he was born in 98? That’s a child, man."

@kamo_marven:

"Killer Kau will be laid to rest this morning, it is really sad that he grew up without a mother and was raised by a single father together with his sister. That young man had a tough life."

@QabulaSaturdays:

"Thanks for all the presence and energy you have given us. We gonna miss you Broken heart RIP Killer Kau."

DJ Khanya was given a moving send-off as he is laid to rest following a tragic accident

DJ Khanya "The Voice" Hadebe was laid to rest on Saturday, 14 August. He tragically died after being involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of six people.

The 23-year-old was described as being full of life and potential who had touched the hearts of a great many people according to the Daily Sun.

Khanya's grandfather spoke on behalf of the family at the funeral and said how much he reminded him of his own late daughter who was an actress.

A video of his passage into music was played in which he could be heard telling people to appreciate their lives and always be grateful.

Source: Briefly.co.za